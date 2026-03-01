It didn’t take Kishi long to get back to the grove. But when she did, she found it in darkness.

Kishi scowled as she re-lit the fire.

“Khur,” she muttered to herself.

Maybe her parents would never have approved of her picking up Hoshari expletives.

But her parents weren’t around to hear them.

Kishi used the paper itself to fan the new flame into life. Then s…