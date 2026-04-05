Kishi's Journey - Chapter Twelve
no such thing
“She can’t still be in Norema,” the guard hissed, rubbing his chin although the memory of the hilt’s blow was all that remained. “She has to have gotten out somehow.”
“But how?” His younger companion snarled as he tossed his dice on the floor. “We’ve been watching that gate like nobody’s business.”
“Well, she sure doesn’t live here.” The older guard cross…
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