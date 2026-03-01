Kishi's Journey - Chapter Two
dual swords
They would lag to try to see what she actually looked like when she grabbed the arrow. They always did.
So Kishi chose to wait.
She leaned back against the tree, fingering the arrow the big Hoshari warrior had shot at her. It was of a decent make. Maybe she could use it once she scratched out the hated enemy emblem.
Kishi’s blue-green eyes narrowed into sl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gabrielle Marie Kozak to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.