I wasn’t sure if we spoke the same language.

Then she turned the music louder, and I knew she had heard me.

Her fingers moved. Touched the keyboard.

I waited.

R-E-I-N-A, she typed.

No.

Wrong name.

I introduced myself again.

She frowned.

“Too many books,” she muttered.

Not to me. To herself.

I bit my lip.

So close. I was so close to the document.

I whispered again.

R-…