Meta-Author Vignette — Regina
I wasn’t sure if we spoke the same language.
Then she turned the music louder, and I knew she had heard me.
Her fingers moved. Touched the keyboard.
I waited.
R-E-I-N-A, she typed.
No.
Wrong name.
I introduced myself again.
She frowned.
“Too many books,” she muttered.
Not to me. To herself.
I bit my lip.
So close. I was so close to the document.
I whispered again.
R-…
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