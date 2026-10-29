The other day I discovered that someone I know is pregnant. A teenager. Works a job after school. Happy. Healthy. I never suspected a thing.

I don’t know much about her personal life, but I don’t believe she’s married.

The shock was that that had no effect on me other than “She’d better have the support she needs.”

I was proud of her yesterday and I am proud of her today. I am proud of her for choosing to continue bearing a child while still being in school, regardless of how that child got there. I am proud of her for picking up a job. I am proud of her, and I also admire her for being a valiant woman. At her age, I was entering the convent—not having a child or working a job. One of those does take more courage than the other.

Now, although I hope to remain single all my life, I do not despise or even dislike children. I literally work with them. And apparently, I don’t despise or dislike mothers, either—not even the ones “traditional” society would have been quick to throw under the bus.

I have never witnessed someone choosing that life before, and I think I thought that yes, while as a Christian I am to love the sinner and hate the sin, it would at least be hard. I believe I thought that there would be some kind of repugnance to overcome. Some milestone before I could tell her I was proud of her. But there was none.

She doesn’t know it yet, because she has not chosen to tell me personally and I will respect her secret until she does, but I am, strangely enough, happy for her in that I am happy she has chosen motherhood and responsibility. When she does tell me, I will tell her I am proud of her. But I will tell her something else: That if she needs help, I want to be there for her. I would give her my bed if she needed it and my housing allowed it. I would give her my support as a friend, and I would help her with the baby when he or she came.

Which may seem strange, or even weird. We didn’t grow up together. We’re not even the same religion, though she might be Christian—I think I’ve seen her wearing a crucifix before. But she is a mother now, and I would fight for her. I am so proud of her for choosing to work and earn, but if she couldn’t, I would still want to support her. I felt rock bottom and I would never, ever want her to have to.

God gave me a big heart. People have always said that, and I have gradually grown to recognize it as I mature—because humility is truth. I will give people snacks. I will pray for everyone. There is a family I wanted to adopt at one point so that they might be free to be children, but I could not afford it, and that is unfortunate although it is not my fault. I have always been interested in first aid. Etc., etc., etc.

But that shouldn’t be just me. That should be every one of us: the Virgin Mary hastening to be with her cousin Elizabeth; Jesus Christ Himself refusing to condemn the woman taken in adultery. I had to wonder: What would have happened to that girl at a Christian parish? Perhaps she would have been shamed. Perhaps she would have been whispered about. Perhaps—oh, horror—she would have aborted before her entire social circle excluded her.

Who are we when we turn sinners away?

There is a story told in Catholic circles. I’m not sure whence it originated. But it is about a great sinner who came one day to a hermit to beg him how to change his life and love God.

The hermit was horrified and threw him out, saying: God can never forgive one such as you!

And the sinner stayed outside the hermitage, and wept, and prayed. For three days. And then he died, and the hermit came out—and saw, I believe, angels.

I cannot remember the details of the ending. But I know the hermit was astonished and asked: But how could this man have been saved?

And he was told: The mercy of God is infinite. And yet you chose to drive this man away.

I do not know why my friend is pregnant. I do not know what choices came before the choice of life. But to her a child is given; and we may rejoice. But we must not merely rejoice; it is for us to throw open our arms and show mercy, and it is for us, if another has sinned, to be so warm and welcoming that they may feel confident to find or to return to the house of God. We are the Christs in today’s world; and if we are not lovable, how will we lead others to love Christ? Can we even say we love Christ if we do not love Him in our neighbor?

This is the Christian heart, the Christ-like heart, the Mary-like heart: To love the sinner while hating the sin. This is the Christian heart: To forgive and forgive and forgive again, till seven times seventy times. This is the Christian heart: To love all things and all persons in Christ.

I had thought it might be hard to do, when I beg God daily for the grace to live always purely and chastely and virginally to the end of my life. I had thought it might be a struggle, and I thought so when I wrote Fiat. So the surprise was that there was no struggle.

“And I live, now not I; but Christ liveth in me.” Galatians 2:20

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak