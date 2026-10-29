Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Emily Elizabeth James's avatar
Emily Elizabeth James
9h

Before you’re so quick to judge Christians just remember that most of us would not be judging people like that. I noticed that you often talk about not judging others but then you turn around and judge Christians. That’s neither loving nor kind. Yes, there are hypocrites in the Christian church but there are hypocrites everywhere so judge not lest you be judged. Matthew 7:1

Otherwise this was a very enjoyable read. 😊

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