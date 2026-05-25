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She did not have her CPR certification with her. Agent didn’t know why that was a problem, but it was.
The target did not need CPR. The assassin. Whatever he was. Whatever CPR was. He needed another broken nose.
Someone needed CPR. Agent stared at the sky like it could answer her when she had asked nothing.
She was still kneeling, her right foot twisted fr…
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