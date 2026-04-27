Off the Page - intro
She woke up and called herself Agent. She doesn't remember why that fits.
Hello friends,
I have decided I’m going to share my WIP with you. This was a spontaneous decision, as some of my best tend to be.
We will hope that this is another case of “the best” and not the result of the soda I am randomly drinking.
(I never drink soda. I hate carbonation. I am drinking this simply because I do not want to eat anything.)
My WIP is an a…
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