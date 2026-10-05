“Please, sir, I want some more.”

— Oliver Twist

I grew up with a dim awareness that there were authors who were sophisticated. More aristocratic than myself, perhaps. I believe I drew this belief from the fact that I occasionally read about G. K. Chesterton’s adventures with the carriages of London. At least, I believe it was London. The exact location should be discoverable in Tremendous Trifles.

Tonight, however, I discovered something new: There is yet another class of authors—authors who are not sophisticated.

I am speaking of the slum mice.

Today I accompanied a slum mouse author as she wandered through Omaha and let her jaw fall from its respectably shut position as she gazed heavenward—pardon me, skyscraper-ward, confused a bus driver with “Omaha is so pretty!” while gesturing vaguely towards the exterior of concrete and deep-city construction, and finally ended the evening’s adventures by accidentally wandering into what appeared to be the lounge of aristocracy.

I was that slum mouse author.

In fact, I was so much that slum mouse author that I used my year-old $40 phone to take what I believed to be a breathtaking, professional panorama of a city intersection at which my 272 subscribers could marvel.

I wandered the streets, purchased myself a roll of sushi and my first-ever $4 bowl of Miso Soup, occasioned upon a breathtakingly placed row of tables and chairs that were under a pedestrian bridge which was over some kind of inlet of the Missouri River, and sat down and pulled out my laptop and connected to the public WiFi that I might attempt once more to render prose in the next Great American Novel.

copyright 2026 Gabrielle Marie Kozak

I lasted perhaps an hour before my thin slum mouse appendages began to tremble in fear of the darkness of the night—in other words, before I began to grow chilly and to shiver.

And so I consulted the Modern Muse, the greatly-afeared ChatGPT, because even the slum mouse author has become aware of the devious lies of the somehow more respected Google Maps. It was then that I discovered there existed a “Reading Room” less than half a mile away. So I stuffed the neglected laptop into my backpack and began the Long Walk.

It lasted perhaps fifteen minutes at most. I had to come up with my own detour in the meantime because Google Maps managed to deceive me even despite my already having my location chosen.

I should perhaps have known not to enter a facility whose front consisted of a double-door system, with glass paneling and book displays visible from the street, but I cannot speak for my judgement after six PM, as I entered anyway.

The lighting was dim. There was a greeting desk, or whatever the aristocracy calls it. There was a bar-like structure some distance along the right wall. The greater portion of the room was filled with upholstered chairs and book-filled bookshelves and coffee tables and small lamps that seemed to be wrought of iron.

Not even when the only woman present glanced languidly up at me from one of the sofa-adjacent chairs did it occur to me that perhaps a rodent of my pedigree did not belong in the space.

The woman’s long hair trailed effortlessly along her shoulders. She had that sleepy look that fits somewhere between you do not threaten me and ah, look what we have here, but somehow I found not a trace of disdain in her eyes as I stared into them, frozen still with my short hair and my backpack of proportions similar to the upper half of my own body. Her dress was long and beautiful. I cannot remember its pattern, for the slum mouse remains aphantasic even after being presented with the beauty of the city.

photo from Unsplash.com

I told her it was my first time there. She directed me to sit wherever I wished and told me she would bring me a menu shortly.

So I wandered into the Reading Room.

To Be Continued. Please subscribe for updates.

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Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author