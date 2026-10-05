Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Dima
Oct 5

I saw your posts about meals. Be mindful of your calorie and iron intake; it is common knowledge and easy to check.

Personally, I don't care about living in the ghetto, in reality, it suits me well, or wearing tattered clothes. But I won't neglect my meals.

If there were a category for rats, I think I'd be in it. I didn't care, I don't care, and I never will.

Have a good day, my friend. I wish you a long and productive life.

Amen.

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PDSH Newsletter
Oct 5

A 'reading room' sounds like a space I'd want to occupy. I am very curious now, just what sort of space it turns out to be...

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