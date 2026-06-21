I have been writing for over ten years. I have been reading for probably at least fourteen. At least, I was young enough when I read my first book that I cannot remember reading it—or any of my reading lessons. I am only twenty now.

I do not know what I am talking about, you may say. I do not have a degree in psychology. I do not have a Bachelor’s in Creative Writing. My first “college” experience was my 30-session VA class. So why am I writing this essay to define protagonism, both in real life and in fiction?

Because both real life and fictional life come with nuance. And I believe some of that nuance is often cardboarded in today’s authors’ development. (Yes, I’m using that verb for a reason.) And I don’t claim to be an exception to that development. I simply had no part in it besides ordinary child access to classical reading. Because I was not taught how to write. I was taught how to live.

Which takes us to:

What is protagonism?

from Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary. very helpful, isn’t it?

I’d like to start by defining several parameters for this essay. First of all, the definitions of the words themselves—not taken from the dictionary this time, but put here in the sense in which I’ll be using them.

Protagonism - In fiction, the psychological essence of a “main character”; in real life, the psychological essence of a main character’s “parallel.” (I’ll explain this later; this is the heart of the essay.)

MC - The character in a fictional narrative who occupies the role of a protagonist. May or may not be a true protagonist, but they are the character(s) around whom the narrative revolves.

Protagonist - A true MC, in whom is found protagonism.

Active - The mental framework in which a protagonist more naturally prefers to act rather than react. Conventionally, this term (and that of passive) is used more often to refer to visible action. In this essay, it will also apply to psychological, emotional, and mental processing.

Passive - The mental framework in which a protagonist more naturally prefers to react rather than act.

Worldview / Moral Code - The mental framework through which a protagonist views all of reality.

Cognition - The processing of reality through the said worldview / moral code.

I think that’s enough terminological defining for now. Let’s move on to define protagonism—and, in doing so, protagonists.

But to define a protagonist we must first define a human being.

I’m not going to get into the essence of the soul—not here. I’m not going to get into why a person is a person from the instant of conception rather than some apparently distinguishable moment later on when the brain is first capable of processing a pain signal. Those belong in ontological essays and pro-life essays. This is an essay on craft.

But true craft involves writing true human beings, and that is unfortunately something I increasingly struggle to find in many of today’s publications.

from the AMP handbook, to define what belongs on our imprint and what does not.

This is not necessarily a craft flaw. There are probably plenty of otherwise fine books that have cardboard protagonists (though I can’t remember any, likely for obvious reasons). However. It is my firm belief that if a reader is handed a true protagonist, they will forgive almost anything. This is not confined to psychology—this extends to the physical reality of the character, the external realities they face, the mirroring protagonism in the antagonist. You can hand me a perfectly well proofread book and I may still DNF if I cannot relate to the character.

Not “relate” as in I have experienced what you are experiencing. “Relate” as in I understand who you are, and I find it true to humanity.

Fiction doesn’t have to be realistic, I’ve been told. It’s called fiction for a reason. You can get away with a lot in scifi. You can get away with even more in fantasy. And yet we have Sanderson’s Laws. We have readers who will complain if the MC is shot through both lungs and is running a marathon 2 minutes later. Why?

Not because the laws of our reality apply to theirs. But because the laws of protagonism, do.

I’m not saying every character is a human. There are aliens. There are elves. There are dwarves. I’m saying it’s the author’s responsibility to make the cognition of that entity intelligible to the reader. Because that is what writing a story means. We are not writing the surgery log of the local Veterinary Hospital. We are writing a narrative.

from Unsplash.com for maximum drama, as I am currently laboring under the delusion that I am spending this Sunday afternoon well in writing a pillar of future narrative expertise. XD

So let’s start at the beginning. What makes me a person? Not cognition, obviously—I wasn’t thinking the instant my soul was incorporated into the union of two cells to become more cells. Alright, so any character is a “person” in the narrative simply because of the fact that they exist.

What makes a person a protagonist?

Protagonism. It sounds fancy.

Yes, I appear to be circling the term as my intuition processes it for me. Let’s see…

Protagonism is one of several forms of agency a person takes in their life.

Before I continue—

In no way are this essay and its hypothesis written to reduce humanity to narrative roles. In no way are they written to imply intrinsically “better” or “worse” groups of humanity. I am aware that those implications are a danger of failing to understand the theory I am voicing. One of my future novellas, Carved in Paper, will address the societal results of those implications.

So no. I am not presenting reality as a narrative. I am not saying that you and me and the people around us are characters in a story. I am not denying causality and responsibility.

I am making an observation about agency and psychology.

As I write, I am sitting in my local library. Coffee beside my laptop. Knees crossed. Lunchbox open.

A guy sat down across from me about an hour ago. He was a foreman before he injured his back. I’m an author treating myself to writing an essay because I finished a novella yesterday. We talked for an hour about, basically, robots, traffic, and living in the moment.

Neither of us knows the other’s name.

But I don’t need to know his name to know that he has opinions. To know that there’s a reason why he smiles at every passing stranger even though he moves himself around in a wheelchair. To know that he has formed very strong impressions of the chairs at the Chipotle’s across the street.

I don’t need to know his name to know that he’s got enough protagonism in him to sit across from a random young woman and laugh and talk with her for an hour.

He’s not cardboard. No, no one is cardboard.

But some people sometimes appear to be one with the paintings on the wall behind them.

That includes me. Pretty much every weekend, I’m here, pounding away on my laptop keys, listening to music, ignoring just about everyone around me. But none of those same people around me are aware that I’m writing an essay on agency. Or that I wrote a book in which Grand Coulee Dam’s third powerhouse is blown up. Or that the vague smile on my face is flickering along with the League of Legends song I’m listening to.

Protagonism isn’t badass. Protagonism isn’t sass. Protagonism isn’t sanctity.

It isn’t about ability. It isn’t about the life you’ve lived. It isn’t about your plans for the future.

It isn’t in what you read. It isn’t in the music you listen to—though protagonism points to specific music tastes, I think. It isn’t in the food you eat.

It’s in the way you think.

There are many ways of thinking. Many ways of analyzing. Some people genuinely do not seem to “think outside the box.” I may be wrong. Some people seem very good at common sense but not at understanding the implications of common sense seven steps later. I may be wrong. I may easily be wrong. Maybe everyone does meta-process their own thoughts. Maybe it’s Tuesday for a girl to dress tastefully and then smile at the bus stop because the wind is blowing and it could be the opening scene of an indie film. Maybe it’s Wednesday for a man to see a woman who will be broken within a week if she remains alone—and step beside her.

And maybe it isn’t.

But if I’m reading a character who forgets their purse and thinks nothing of it, if I’m watching whatever my workplace might be ignore the implications of its own rules, if I’m immediately aware of the inconsistency behind two separate directives from the same source—

That is when I stop reading. That is when I swallow the annoyance and look away. That is when I used to bring the issue up in conversation but now am content to note the discrepancy and continue.

Some months ago, I attended an introduction meeting to a youth workforce program. It was to help young people get jobs and keep them. They wanted us to hand over our IDs and SS cards so that those documents could be copied in another room and then returned to us.

No one else saw a problem with this. Not even the person I tried to talk about it with later.

I did not continue with the program. When they called me, I asked them to shred my documents—which included only a copy of my ID, because I do not carry my SS card with me. I asked them to also shred the disclosure agreement they had had us sign before filling in the blanks for the recipients of said disclosure.

No one had had a problem with that either. Not even when I raised my hand during the actual meeting and asked, “You want us to sign this before it’s filled out?”

Yes, the man said. It’s just procedure. We’ll fill it out later.

A lot of excellent thrillers and other fictional novels revolve around the character who will stand up. The character who will say, “No, that doesn’t make sense” because no one else will. The character who will, in the case of Project Hail Mary, decide he actually doesn’t want to save Earth, because, well, he has a life and he kind of likes it.

We don’t exactly fall in love with the other characters who were supposed to be on that mission with him. They don’t have major fanbases. They don’t have T-shirts. Why?

Not because they didn’t choose something—something heroic, too.

Because we weren’t told the why.

They could have done it because it was the right thing. They could have done it because they were asked to. They could have done it because someone needed to.

Or, like Ryland Grace, they could have been protagonists. They could have wrestled with the “right thing,” the “asked to,” the “someone needed to” long before they came to any decision.

Protagonist or “side character,” the decision doesn’t change.

What changes is how they made it.

one of the several, arguably very cool, T-shirts available on Amazon with references to Project Hail Mary.

We don’t fall in love with Grace and Rocky because they saved their stars. We fall in love with them because we watched them save those stars.

Maybe everyone does have that meta-awareness of their doing in addition to their done. Maybe everyone really does have that protagonism in them.

Maybe the difference is that only some of us choose to embrace it.

The person who is rude to the driver taking them home because said driver is “late”—whether the person is paying for the ride or not? The person who kicks a tree while talking swear words on the phone and waiting for an apparently nonexistent bus? The person who becomes extremely dramatic every time our VA teacher mentions the next test?

Those people are all active. Arguably, very active.

But they are not “protagonists.”

The villain who hits people because they’re standing in the way? The villain who sends his drones to watch the MC because he has drones? The villain who kicks a dog?

Those villains are active. Arguably, very active.

But they are not “protagonists.” And so they are not true antagonists.

A true protagonist or antagonist is making decisions constantly, based off a specific framework of reality. And that reality is not themselves. That reality is the framework through which they process all they see, hear, and feel.

The person who is rude to her driver? Perhaps she’s been having a terrible day. Perhaps she was brought up rudely. Perhaps the driver said something to her in the past and that hurt.

The villain who kicks dogs? Perhaps he is convinced every dog is a servant of satan and that somehow kicking has a relevant effect on them. Perhaps he enjoys seeing living things, suffer. Perhaps he did not see the animal there.

But no true antagonist—unless his psychology is oriented specifically around dogs—is going to kick an animal whose suffering means nothing to him or to anyone else. If it is attacking him, he may shoot it. If he loves it, he may pet it. But he will not kick it.

Because he is aware that every action of his has purpose.

Let’s take Nathan Ammen from COGNITO. He has protagonism not because he has been a sleeper agent inside the CIA for over ten years, but because he saw far enough ahead to value the strategic capacity of that position. He has protagonism not because he slicks the biometric sensor outside his office door with an unconsciousness-inducing substance, but because he knew Mei would come and that she would get that far. He has protagonism not because he lies to Zapata, but because he is genuinely amazed she kept her own word.

I am a “protagonist” not because I write books, but because I believe in them. I am a “protagonist” not because I work with toddlers, but because I am constantly analyzing what will be the effects of my current disciplines and encouragements. I am a “protagonist” not because I was once a nun, but because I have incorporated the important traces of that life into my own existence as a laywoman and a Catholic.

She didn’t realize she’d fallen asleep until Smith tapped her shoulder. Gabrielle started awake, her heart racing. Smith was standing in the aisle. He shook his head deliberately. “Really, Agent Zapata, I thought you would’ve tried harder.” “What?” Gabrielle mumbled.

Smith is an antagonist here not because he taps her shoulder and is rude, but because he does so in order to make Gabrielle react.

Gabrielle is a protagonist here not because she is handcuffed and mumbling, but because she got herself here and knows exactly where it might lead.

The narration tells us neither of these things. But it does give us clues.

Gabrielle “starts awake.” Her heart races. She is stuck in vigilance mode even when she is exhausted enough to fall asleep as a prisoner of the enemy. Clearly these are not neutral circumstances.

Smith “taps her shoulder.” He waits. He shakes his head “deliberately.” This is not a routine expression of annoyance. This is an intentional confrontation.

As a reader, you don’t consciously think that. But you feel that.

Any character can “start awake.” But no. I take that back.

“She woke up early. The sun wasn’t shining through the window yet, but she came awake quickly anyway—today was the day she graduated.”

“She snapped awake in a jolt that brought back every moment of anticipation immediately. The sun hadn’t risen yet—but that didn’t matter. Today she was not waiting for the sun. Today was the day she was finished with school forever.”

maximum drama again!

Both of those describe a girl’s waking up before sunrise. Both of those girls are waking up to their graduation day. Only one of them is a protagonist.

Maybe the girl in the first example feels the same way. Maybe her graduation is an event much more exciting than the second girl’s.

The fact remains that she is not narrating it the same way.

Lack of protagonism is not a character flaw. Lack of protagonism is not proof of “less-ness.” It is merely another mode of interpreting reality.

Feelings do not make a protagonist. Passions do not make a protagonist. Anyone can feel. Not everyone can appreciate how they are feeling it.

But the people who can, are protagonists.

I don’t believe protagonism needs to be neurodivergence. I don’t believe awareness is noninherent to the average person. Perhaps it is, in which case I am more grateful than ever to be neurodivergent. Perhaps neurodivergence is at times only protagonism that others have noticed but struggled to define.

I struggled to define this trait at 18, 19. I remember trying to talk to a friend once about how some people just looked more…alive. More aware. More present.

That was protagonism.

I was at the library yesterday, too. Two different people caught my attention.

One was a man who looked straight at me. Talked to his wife and child while still looking straight at me. Gestured emphatically—to me or not to me, I don’t know.

The other was a man who was apparently trying to work on his laptop but ended up staring into space more than I was.

Guess which of the two was recognizable as a protagonist?

That’s right. The quiet one.

Not because he was quiet.

But because he was thinking and he was aware he was thinking.

He did not tell me he was aware he was thinking. Everything about him screamed it.

Protagonist. Or perhaps antagonist in-the-making. He was not an antagonist yesterday.

No antagonist is.

There’s a trope called “the chosen one.” Sometimes that obviously comes into play. But being chosen, does not make a protagonist. Choosing makes a protagonist.

It’s the same in the opposite direction. “A perfectly ordinary John Smith is pulled into…” You know how it goes. But no true protagonist is ever “perfectly ordinary.” Because they have the awareness and the framework of being ordinary.

Guess what. That man in the wheelchair? With opinions about Chipotle’s chairs?

I said he had enough protagonism in him to sit down and talk to me.

I don’t believe he was a protagonist.

Maybe it was in the way he looked at me. Maybe it was in the way he had to translate my philosophical-adjacent statements into concrete reality and then stay on the level of concrete. Maybe it was because he never asked about my books specifically beyond the genre.

Neither did I. I didn’t ask him what buildings he’s worked on.

But I took what he said and I developed it into societal implications and why I keep reminding myself I should put together some sort of last will despite the fact that I’m twenty.

I was also the one who eventually said, “Sorry, but I should probably keep working before I go home with nothing done.” I was the one who told him it had been a wonderful conversation.

I do that a lot. With him. With the guy I met a couple of weeks ago who wanted to talk about KDP and drugs and why he wore filthy-looking clothes.

Believe it or not, the second guy was more of a protagonist. Not because he hallucinated in the middle of our conversation. Not because of the drugs. But because he said, every so often, “Heavens. Sorry I’m talking to you like this. You’re not my therapist.”

I’ve got to head home now. Maybe I’ll catch the same bus whose driver noticed enough about me to wave away my third fare and say, “You is busy today!” Maybe I won’t. But I think this essay is coming to the conclusion that fits it.

Protagonism isn’t morality or action or trope. It is self-awareness to a level that readers can see it and the person can recognize it.

That is one of the defining traits of my books. That is why my characters are not cardboard. And the reason for both of those is because I myself have protagonism.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

I hope you enjoyed reading this hypothesis of craft and human psychology. If you’re interested in reading some of the books I’ve written, please feel free to take a look on Amazon!