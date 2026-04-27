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Off the Page
It was hammering again, tight in her chest. She didn’t remember when it had stopped, but that somehow didn’t seem to be important.
The wall was hard against her back. Wood, she thought without opening her eyes. Rough. Her jacket caught against it when she shifted.
She sighed. Oh, she was breathing, then. Now she inhaled—deeply. There was the smell of rott…
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