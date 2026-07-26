Dear Reader,

I’ll be honest: I hesitated to write this the way I intend to. I have hesitated for about a week now over whether or not to publish a memory many may laugh at, others may ignore, and others still may tell me I should never have fictionalized. But…

I wrote COGNITO last October and November, and so much of it, of Gabrielle Zapata, never came onto the page. Perhaps you’ve heard of her by now. I love her loudly, on Substack and in person. I have her dog tags. I have a shirt with her name on it.

What most of the public doesn’t know is that her story is semi-autobiographical.

The pitch is the meta-layer. The “author wrote the author.” The novel of hers that was used by a Chinese general, but that I wrote at 17 as well.

The heart is something else.

I wrote her because I had left the convent that May. Because I had been an author before the convent, but had stopped writing to follow Christ. Because in September and October life threw me so many curveballs that for a little while I let my imagination drift away.

So for a while, I let myself be twenty-two. I let the words come. I asked the question: What if someone had used a book of mine to hurt my country?

What if, in another future, I could matter in the ways child-me had always wanted to?

COGNITO is the answer. But it is only part of the question, and the question began long before the pages of the novel. Long before even the novel she wrote.

And so, today, I will write for you a memory. I will write it as fiction, but as truthfully as possible to the actual moments that left it with me. And you may call it fiction. You may call it memoir.

But it is here as a prelude to COGNITO: Zapata’s Memoirs.

She could not find Father. Or that one Sister. But everyone else…she had told goodbye. Even if a couple of them had not seemed to notice. And now the morning was slipping away, and she was back on her way to the Novitiate with Sister.

She could not remember later whether or not they talked in the car. Or what they said. But she could remember conversations from a few days ago, conversations between the knowledge and the departure itself.

“If…if I…have to leave…is St. Gabriel still my patron saint?”

Sister had smiled. “Always. Unless you reject him.”

Gabrielle had blushed. “I’m not going to.”

And now they were arriving at the Novitiate for the last time, and her new cellphone was in her habit pocket, and she was going to have to take it out because she was going to take the habit off.

They walked inside. Maybe she did a few small kitchen chores. Maybe she didn’t. She did plug the cellphone in to charge, though. Sister watched her type a few things and laughed. “You’re so fast.”

Gabrielle didn’t tell her there had been years during which she had written substantial parts of novels on a cellphone keyboard.

Finally it was time. Sister told her so, and Gabrielle nodded.

“I’m going to visit chapel first,” she said. It wasn’t that she couldn’t visit the chapel after changing into lay clothes—though that felt almost sacrilegious, like pajamas—but she wanted to tell Him goodbye…still dressed as the Sister she had been.

So she did.

She couldn’t remember later if she had started crying in the chapel or managed to wait until she got back to the dorm. But she cried. She had envisioned that—envisioned weeping over the Rosary beads as she set them down—but then her phone began to ring, upstairs.

Not a normal ringtone. That ringtone. The one that every ounce of her hated because before the convent it had been tied to tracking and location and an interruption she could not block.

“Your dad says we have to leave for the airport now!” Sister called from upstairs. “He’s…calling you? How do I turn it off?”

Gabrielle was already on her way into the dormitory. “It…it won’t turn off,” she returned, and then she closed the door because it was time to change.

She didn’t have time to weep over the rosary. Her hands might have been already beginning to shake by the time she unhooked it and set it down. Or maybe she left it hanging from the habit. She found the cowl safety pin and button and her neck was…uncovered in a way it should never have been during the daytime.

The phone kept ringing upstairs. It would ring for five entire minutes, Gabrielle remembered.

The veil was gone now. The wimple. She unbuckled the belt that was so small because, well, she was. She had worn her Sunday habit because it was the one that had been made for her.

“I’ll keep the habit for some years in case you do come back,” Sister had told her before.

And the habit was gone now, too.

She pulled on the brown cotton shirt. The jumper that she had bought the other day with one of the people who hated most to see her go.

“Sisters, you’re beautiful,” a man in the store had said to them.

I’m not a Sister anymore, Gabrielle had thought then, and she thought it again now.

Her hair was loose, messy but better than it had been yesterday before her novice buddy had trimmed it for her. Because they had all known since Sunday that Gabrielle was going to be leaving on Tuesday. Gabrielle ran her hands through her hair a couple of times and pulled on the beret she had asked for because she didn’t know if she could bear to walk out with her head uncovered.

And then she was on her way upstairs. Her bags were already there. She tucked in the last few things and realized Sister had already gotten her suitcase into the trunk. And for a moment, that worried her.

Because even after nearly two years in the convent, she still hadn’t stopped instinctively apologizing for existing.

She would have wanted to talk to Sister alone, again. She always would have. Maybe because Sister made her think. Maybe because Sister was also the closest person emotionally Gabrielle had ever had to the word Mother.

Maybe the other Sisters were already in the car by the time Gabrielle stepped out there. Maybe they picked them up at the Motherhouse ten minutes later. Gabrielle couldn’t remember. She didn’t remember much of the drive to the airport, even though she was pretty sure the one sitting next to her was her novice buddy. They all talked, like she was still one of them. She wasn’t. She was in a brown shirt and yellow jumper.

She still had to make a joke, though. She always did.

“Remember,” she said, loudly enough for them all to hear, “—I’m still one of you. I’m just going undercover.”

They all got out at the airport and hugged took some pictures. No one yelled at them. The pictures weren’t great. That didn’t matter. They were pictures. And then Sister walked with Gabrielle to make sure she got her suitcase checked in.

One last hug, and then Sister told her something she would remember forever. It struck so close to her heart that it would stay there and remind her, every once in a while, that once she had had a mother on this earth, that for a little while, there had been someone to hold her.

Then they parted.

Gabrielle looked back a few times. At Sister. At the van. Eventually it was gone. She was gone, too—into the security line. So many people around her. So many people ignoring her. That was how the world was, wasn’t it?

Sister had found her folding tissues earlier to put into her pocket instead of grabbing one of the actual pocket tissue packs. Because Gabrielle had overthought it as usual and decided she had no right to an actual tissue pack. Because she wasn’t part of the Congregation anymore.

Then Sister insisted she take one anyway.

But Gabrielle did not cry on the flights. She didn’t cry as she looked out the window and watched Spokane disappear.

A part of her stayed behind.

Maybe it would live there forever.

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God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

formerly Sr. Marie Gabrielle of the Sorrowful Virgin