POV: The Villain
because it's not in the novel
He didn’t remember the day he’d made that choice.
Ten years was a long time when you were a double agent.
He’d made it sometime before even then. Maybe somewhere in his university years, the thought had slipped into his mind. Maybe it had always been there, hidden behind the quiet eyes that most people read as thinking.
They read accurately.
They just didn’…
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