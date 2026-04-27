Prologue
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The library was only a few minutes away. That was probably why they had called her, Veronica Kane decided. She didn’t know why it bothered her that they’d known she was at work just then. After all, it was the FBI’s business to be organized, wasn’t it?
Veronica smiled faintly as she parked her car. It wasn’t new, and it wasn’t clean, but she liked it any…
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