Recommended by the author: for the best experience, play this song on repeat while you read. Trust me.

I never thought vampires were real. I didn’t think they’d have anything to do with bubbles, either.

Then again, he wasn’t a vampire.

Elliot was always a nice guy, I think. I didn’t meet him until he was in his late 40’s. He didn’t have a job posting on LinkedIn. From what I remember, my friend’s mom knew someone who knew him and it went up the chain that I was looking for a summer job. Because I hadn’t graduated yet. It was the summer before my senior year. My parents weren’t too keen on the idea of my traveling all over the state with a guy who lived alone and did bubbles at daycares. Then someone pointed out to them that if the man was going to daycares, DHHS had already vetted him for us. Besides which…the pay was really good. It wasn’t a constant job like cashiering or anything. So I’d get paid $400 for every day traveling or entertaining.

That’s pretty good for cleaning up bubble solution. Even if the Immortal Bubble stuff is sticky. Which isn’t supposed to pop anyway. But someone had to deal with it once the kids went back to class, and that someone was always Elliot. Then I helped him with the stickiness because his joints were beginning to bother him. Not arthritis, he always insisted. Something else.

… I’m still dead sure it was arthritis.

The pay was great. The job was fun. Despite my mom’s injunctions to have pepper spray on me at all times, nothing crazy happened. When we holed up at a hotel for the night, I’d have my own room. When we didn’t, Elliot would be driving and I would curl up as best as I could in the back seat of the van after making sure the “bubblible” wasn’t going to spill everywhere. I wasn’t mad. I didn’t have to help with the driving, either—I didn’t even have my license yet. Which was kind of why I was surprised to get the job in the first place.

I didn’t know back then he wasn’t looking for a bubble mop. He was looking for logic.

Even now, I’m not so sure he found it. But he thought he did.

But probably any actually smart teenager would have known better than to keep working with him after they found that folder.

I kept working with him. Till the end of the “contract” that wasn’t a contract. Just a written agreement, really. Not the NDA. The NDA wasn’t ending anytime soon.

I guess I forgot to mention that Elliot was the one who invented Immortal Bubbles. Yeah—Dr. Toddler’s the brand. I had to sign a NDA because there were a few times where I helped him package up the glass bottles to be shipped out to those rich parents or daycares that could afford it. Each bottle had enough solution for like five.

No one ever really wanted more than that at a time. Good things come in small packages, I guess.

Anyway, that’s why I can’t drop the solution recipe right now. ‘Cuz of the NDA. But that wasn’t all the NDA did. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

So, the folder. It was made of blue plastic, like every other folder and binder in Elliot’s crate. Every other one of them was numbered. Every other one of them had a name scratched in permanent Sharpie across the edge. I laugh sometimes now when I remember how bad Elliot’s handwriting was—he was a doctor, alright, even if that’s just the brand.

This folder just had 0. No other label. It was pretty thin, too. Harmless.

That was what I thought. If I ever thought about it at all.

Then one day it came out with the Trip Log folder and half the papers spilled onto the floor of the van. We’d stopped for gas. Elliot was filling it up. He never asked me to go and do it, probably because half the time the gas stations looked ghetto-adjacent.

That’s why I still don’t believe half the stuff people have said about him since.

So the papers. I barely read them. I promise. I saw just enough. Schedule. And my name.

I should’ve left it at that. Maybe it was just an employee binder. Maybe that was why it wasn’t labeled, because if anyone got into the truck to look for Elliot’s employees’ personal information, they might not check this one.

I did leave it at that. For the rest of that day, anyway. I shoved the papers back and tucked the folder back into the crate. The afternoon was great. We stopped at a daycare in Tallahassee and I loved the kids there. You’d think I’d have forgotten them after making so many trips and seeing so many kids, but I can remember a lot of them pretty well. There was that one little girl with a tan darker than her hair was blond. There was that kid who would not stop screaming. Someone else who made a run for the dry ice.

Yeah. I got in the middle. I also tripped. And sliced my finger open on the lid of the bubble solution.

Don’t ask how. I’ve always been clumsy.

He barely even looked at it, okay? Just glanced sideways and grabbed the lid before any of the kids could freak out because there was blood on it. Gestured to one of the teachers. They showed me where the restroom was and I cleaned myself up. Came back out to find the kids and Elliot happy as usual.

Then we started driving again after. He saw the band-aid.

“Not too deep?”

“No.”

That was all.

We stopped at a hotel that night. Got our separate rooms. I fell asleep fast. I don’t think he did, because he was dead tired the next day. But still himself. Still Elliot.

I think that was about when I began wondering who was going to hit the road after he was gone. Who was going to carry on the secret and delight the children. Yeah, maybe I fancied that I’d be the one.

That was probably why I went back to check the binder the next time we stopped for gas.

I couldn’t read half of what was on the paper. But there was a blood smear—on a literal test strip—taped to the bottom. And that hadn’t been there the day before.

I kinda stared at it for a minute before I closed the folder again. I didn’t want to go back to my seat, not right away. Why the…why would Elliot have tested my blood? Because it had to be my blood. How had he— Oh, the cut yesterday. I don’t remember if I realized that in the moment but I do know that was the first time I ever acknowledged the cold sensation the van had always given me.

He wasn’t dangerous. I knew that. I had been traveling with him for over a month. He had never tried anything.

But I knew he was a scientist, and so I kept looking.

I found the old research paper later on. Then the article he had published sixteen years ago. Some wrappers from the first bottles of Immortal Bubbles. There was a scrap of paper that looked like a code for the reinvention of lightning—yeah, no, I couldn’t read that. I never found any syringes. Or vials. Hey, not even needles. I think they said afterwards that he never carried the…the 0 with him. So it was all at his cabin.

So I stopped being scared. I stopped feeling cold every time the two of us went quiet while he was driving and I was thinking. I don’t remember what I was thinking about even half the time. I was just seventeen, after all.

He never hurt me. Not even close to the end of the deal. But I remember there had been something different about his face when he handed me the flyer.

“It’s near the Everglades,” he said. “Cool science camp. Lots of kids. Smart kids. Think you’d like it.”

I stared at the paper. I had never seen anything like it—but judging from the price at the bottom, that was because it was probably meant for rich kids who had tutors or something. You wouldn’t find that kind of flyer posted up in any public school.

I looked at the cost again and swallowed. Literally half of what I’d made in working for him.

I think he saw my eyes change.

“If you come,” he said awkwardly, “I’ll be the one paying.”

Then I stared at him. Because what the blazes?

“I’m not a science kid,” I said finally. I hated to say it. But he’d paid me so much already—probably overpaid—and now he wanted to pay for this?

He shook his head. “You’re smart, though.” His hands were a bit shaky as he took the paper and folded it in half. Creased it twice. Then handed it back to me. “You think about it, kid. Ask your parents. Do what you gotta do. Then if you still wanna come, you can call me. You’ve got my number.”

That was when the question hit me. “Will you be there?”

He stared at the floor. “Yeah,” he said finally. “I will. But I’m not one of the main science guys running it. You won’t see much of me.”

I didn’t care if I wasn’t going to see much of him. The flyer was the first thing I showed my parents when I got home the next day. Even before my paystubs. Mom didn’t care about the flyer. She just kept laughing as I told her and Dad all the crazy stories. About the kids. About the bubbles. About cleaning up after the bubbles.

“Yeah, he didn’t hurt you,” she had to admit finally.

Of course he hadn’t. I remember I snorted.

Dad researched the camp. It was legit. Of course it was. He was shocked Elliot wanted to pay for it, though.

“You really wanna go?”

I said yes. I don’t think it was only because of Elliot. It wasn’t like I had a crush on him. He just felt like Grandpa had to me, before Grandpa died. And he was nice. It’d be rude not to like a man like that.

And then there was the science, too. I had always hated science at school because I could hardly ever remember anything. But Elliot had told me… I was smart. So maybe memorization didn’t matter.

I was excited when I packed. I packed for Florida summer, oh, yeah. I don’t remember exactly what, though. I think my packed suitcase might still be up in the attic of Mom and Dad’s old house before we moved and they sold it. Doesn’t matter. I just remember being excited. And it was cool when I got there, too. There were cabins and there were other cabins. Science stuff, obviously. So many other teenagers. Scientists who walked around in lab coats. Someone in something that looked like a hazmat. Or maybe it was a spacesuit.

It was cool. It was really cool.

I don’t think Elliot had actually decided to do it yet. Not when I arrived, anyway. I didn’t see him on the first day. I didn’t see anyone I knew, but I hadn’t expected to. But the second morning out of eight, I asked around. For Elliot. And someone pointed me towards his cabin.

Janice, I found out her name was later. The girl I’d asked. She was the one who gave a heads up to the police a week later when they first started asking.

Elliot didn’t look happy to see me, either. I think I caught him by surprise. But I was surprised, too. Because it wasn’t just any cabin that was his. I think he actually lived there when he wasn’t traveling. But it was so homey. Dim light. A/C that spluttered like a gator (I don’t know if gators splutter, though). Just…calm.

I loved it already. I wasn’t scared. Not yet.

“Miss Brenda,” he said. He always called me that. I grinned. Now that I think about it, that was probably about the worst thing I could have done to him in that moment.

We talked. He asked me how camp was going. How soon I’d be starting school. What classes I was taking. He introduced me to his plants—Jaxon and Maxon. I didn’t know anyone else who named plants, but now I name my own. And one of them is called Elliot. But we talked. And he got quieter and quieter and then he asked me if I wanted to see the basement.

I did. Basements weren’t common in Florida. And near the Everglades? What?

We went downstairs.

He was trying to warn me at that point, I think. Circling the topic. Trying to ask without asking. Trying to say that’s enough; go back upstairs; tell me you don’t want to talk to me anymore. But I didn’t. I didn’t get any of it. And then he kept talking.

That was when he told me what he actually did. I didn’t really believe him then. Now? I have to.

He had formulated a substance he called Schedule 0. Something that could make a person live forever. Something that prevented cells from molecular disintegration every time they split into two more.

I remember laughing. For sure he was kidding me. So I didn’t ask about the mechanics or the side effects or the testing. I asked about the name.

“It’s drug-adjacent,” he said in that excited voice of his that came out only when he got really into science-talk. “The most dangerous drugs are classified as Schedule 1.”

“Schedule 1,” I repeated. “Why do you call it Schedule 0, then?”

He tilted his head slightly before he answered. “Because it’s not most…dangerous. It’s just…all-encompassing.”

I was quiet. For once, I couldn’t think of anything to say. He was staring at the floor again, I realized.

“Miss Brenda, have you ever thought about death?”

Science-talk gone. Okay. We were talking reality now.

Which meant I had to think about it.

“No,” I said eventually.

Because I hadn’t. I was seventeen. What seventeen-year-old thinks about death? I had friends. I had school. Hang it, I even had money, now.

Though it suddenly struck me that none of that really meant anything…did it…when one was dying?

His eyes met mine and something changed in his face, like he could tell what I was thinking.

“No,” he repeated, shaking his head. “… Miss Brenda, I don’t want you to ever have to.”

I don’t remember much of what happened after that. Someone told me recently that it’s probably PTSD amnesia. I don’t know. Maybe I just wasn’t really paying attention. Maybe it was because of what came after.

He didn’t tell me about his daughter then. I heard about it later. That she’d died of cancer seven years before I ever met him. That his wife had died in labor. That their daughter had been just about my age when he lost her, too.

Maybe someone should’ve brought it up earlier. But maybe no one had known.

We didn’t talk much longer, I don’t think. He had the syringe out. Well, he’d had it in his pocket the entire time. I remember the first time I noticed it. I stopped talking. Stared. He wasn’t looking at me. Maybe he sensed what I felt, because even I didn’t know what to call it yet.

“Do you trust me?” he asked. Quietly, again. I think I knew the question was dangerous. Except that kind of question shouldn’t have ever been dangerous. Because I trusted him. I told him so.

“Can you step over here, please?”

That was the second time he had asked me, I realized. I had not stepped closer the first time. This time, I stepped back—into the wall.

I still hate to remember that.

He was in front of me a couple of seconds later. Not immediately. The arthritis was probably bothering him. He didn’t touch me yet. Not until he asked again.

“Miss Brenda, do you trust me?”

I stared at him. I didn’t answer. Because what was I supposed to say? That this suddenly felt terribly wrong? That something inside me had gone very still?

I was scared then. I know that now. Not because of the needle. Because I didn’t understand.

The injection wasn’t long. I never would’ve thought 30ml could do something like that. Schedule 0, I guess. And then he threw the syringe away like it burned him.

I had grabbed his arm. I think I was trying to stop him but something in me still didn’t want to. Maybe because it didn’t hurt.

It didn’t hurt. Not at all. That was half the terror. The other half was when everything started to go very slow some seconds later. I shook my head. I don’t know at what. He was still standing there and I was still holding his arm.

My heart was slowing. Breathing was slowing. I think even my vision started lagging after a bit. His eyes were blurry. Or mine were. Probably both, now that I think about it.

“Miss Brenda—can I—”

He never finished that question. He probably realized I wasn’t going to be able to answer it. So he stepped closer and wrapped his arms around me.

I was crying then. Because I didn't know. But my body knew and it said I was dying.

“The—police—”

I think I was trying to say that someone would find me, find him, find us. Or maybe I was trying to tell myself that I wasn’t dying, that someone was going to run in and pull me away from him and save him. Except he wasn’t hurting me. Not anymore. He was just…there.

“No,” I heard him say. “I have to be here for when you wake up.”

I went under shortly after that.

They told me later that my heart had stopped. That I had stopped breathing. That Elliot had kept me there in his basement and moved me every few hours on the bed so that I wouldn’t get sores. That he had not eaten at any point during that week.

Yeah. I was dead for a week.

It wasn’t dramatic or revelationary like in the movies. Unless everything was erased when I woke up. But there was nothing. Blankness. Because apparently I was clinically dead, but my body wasn’t decomposing. Because that was how Schedule 0 worked.

The police didn’t come until the seventh day. It had something to do with the camp and my registration, but no one actually realized I was missing until then. And then Janice told what she knew and the police were headed over to Elliot’s cabin minutes later.

Minutes. It was minutes that saved me. But the police almost killed me. Because they didn’t know that my soul was still in my body and that I was alive.

They told me later that they had to break down the door to the basement stairs. That Elliot got in the way.

They didn’t have to tell me that he got shot. Because when that happened I was awake. But I wasn’t thinking yet. I was just awake. And I heard it.

I’ve read his notes since. More of what was in that 0 folder. I read about how he wasn’t compatible for Schedule 0. About how he tested me and found out I was. About how his daughter was, too, and then he never went through with the injection.

Possibly because he asked. And possibly because maybe, for some reason, she said no. But the timestamps told that she had already been dying when he would have been able to ask her.

I wonder sometimes if that’s why he didn’t ask me.

And I wonder sometimes what I would have said.

Because I was dead for a week. And now someone would have to kill me for me to die again.

Not a wooden stake. Because I’m not a vampire. Maybe someone will come up with a name after a hundred years or so.

I’ll be around to judge it.

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We are all building a life. Every act of kindness is a brick handed to someone else.

I pray yours is replaced by two.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author