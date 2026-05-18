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The boy was not in the castle. It took Nyra nearly an hour to confirm it, but when she had finished her rounds, she was certain. True, the ancient building had a couple hundred rooms, but most of them were kept locked, and the few that weren’t were easily checked.
That did not make her duty any easier.
The Queen’s adoptive daughter—Anna—had gone to sleep …
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