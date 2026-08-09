600,000 sales would not make a book good. “Penguin House” on the cover would not make a book good. A $2,000 Kickstarter would not make a book good.

And those are the things I have to think about whenever I decide whether or not to buy a book, buy a traditionally published book, or back a Kickstarter.

I have to think about them at other times, too. Like when I restack an essay or revamp a book cover or proofread someone’s stuff for free. I’m redesigning a cover for a friend this weekend, and the book is not that good. For a moment I had to question, “Is my doing this an endorsement of what’s inside?” Except he’s told me that he’s going to edit it. So maybe it will be better.

Either way, the cover is going to slap.

And that misalignment kinda aches at the back of my mind. What if a reader finds the cover and falls in love. What if they buy the book. What if they read the first chapter and hate it.

The answer to those hypotheticals is: It is up to me to give those I help the best shot at their audience—and it is up to them to satisfy that audience.

I hate lying. I try not to lie to people. But either you can write a 2-star review and say “This author needs to try dancing the polka on a broken foot” or you can give them 4 stars and pull out the best aspects of their work.

Only one of those allows them the courage to keep trying.

Believe it or not, I don’t believe everyone can write a book. I don’t believe everyone can become a bestselling author. I don’t even believe “everyone deserves to.”

Yeah. That sounds harsh.

So is the literary world.

I learned this when I started publishing last October. When I started my Substack. Started my Instagram. Tried, and tried, and tried. Pitched the Trooper Series to a couple of libraries to see if they’d want Founder’s Edition sets. And then I hit what I now call Slump A: When you want to go and delete all your social media and erase the last traces of your existence from the Internet. When you stare at the amateur cover you designed on your phone’s Canva app and wonder if the dream was only ever a hallucination.

To get past Slump A you have to realize something and you have to grasp it with your teeth and drag yourself out of the Void because you WILL not continue screaming into it. Because infamy is better than silence. Because even if your stuff is garbage, hang it—so is a lot of other stuff out there. And if anyone’s garbage, why not your garbage?

So I kept putting my garbage into the world. I dragged the old texts out of .pdf files and spent hours deleting the formatting errors. I put them into Reedsy after hunting around for decent formatting options that didn’t cost a hand and a foot. I put my stuff on Amazon. Borrowed $600 so I could buy a block of 100 ISBNs. Funded my first author copies with literal online survey payouts. PDSH Newsletter can testify. I think you saw my “Well, can’t afford a copy of The Untold Tales this month” and offered to buy me one?

Yeah. That’s not the grind. That’s the jagged edge of the Void.

Not everyone sees the Void until years later. I don’t think the 12yo girls whose parents fund their first publication and advertisement will know the Void for a while. I haven’t read their books. Maybe they were really good.

But they haven’t yet met the Void.

I went to a free course offered by the Author Conservatory. Heard success stories. More success stories. This girl got signed by an agent before she ever wrote the book.

Read that again. It happens. And sometimes the book turns out to be unpublishable.

Yeah, this is shaping up to be a brutally honest essay. I’m not messing around today. I think there are some things we all need to hear, and one of them is: YOUR AUDIENCE IS NOT GOING TO MAKE YOUR BOOK FOR YOU.

Some people want the audience to. Some people study genre, trope, whatever. Read contemporaries. Read the greats. Hire an editor. Hire a cover designer.

That’s not going to make the book.

And that’s why you have to separate marketing from craft, because the two are not the same.

I think a lot of people would hate what I call “craft.” Single-pass. Publish-ready prose unless I wrote the sentence at 2 AM and it says “poss” instead of “post.” The ex-military consultant’s biggest finding is “wrong institution name,” not “this is fake.” The YA scifi series whose apparently biggest audience is middle-aged women.

Yeah. Read that again. The Trooper Series’s first two fans were none other than my late great-grandmother and a friend of my grandmother.

My stuff has been called “fanfic” style before. Too YA. Too “stream of consciousness.”

You know what those grandmas said?

Well, one of them has passed away. The other one said, specifically per my request for actual issues, “I just would’ve wanted a little more interiority—to know the characters better—but that might’ve hurt the cinematic quality, so I’m not sure.”

Do you know what we’re talking about? We’re not talking about COGNITO. We’re talking about a lightly-edited SciFi novel I wrote at 16 about a teen girl whose twin brother gets kidnapped and turned into the first supersoldier. Plus gets drugged into automatic obedience and trained by the villain’s future-Empress daughter.

Yeah. Definitely grandma material.

I forgot to mention the biggest test case didn’t even want to put the book down. Didn’t. Even. Want. To. Put. The. Book. Down. The stupid book, with motorcycles and hacking and guns and a feral Italian waitress.

Maybe that was why I kept going after the Void shoved its face through the door and whispered You’re invisible.

No. Not everyone writes like me. I don’t expect them to, because not a lot of people started writing at 6-7, published their first book at 13, and are now publishing monthly until 2028. Not a lot of people have the filthy guts to say My books WILL be read and put them out there even if the first person to pick them up will be Jaxon Stilt, age 92, 3018. If Amazon exists at that point. Not a lot of people have 2 filing crates in their bedroom with files and 10+ books.

“The first draft doesn’t have to be good. It just has to exist.” “Everyone can write!” “Chase your dreams!”

You know what all of those say? “Believe in yourself.”

That’s not the answer. The answer is:

Believe in your work.

And I’m not talking about some lighthearted “aw my book is great!” I’m talking about LOOK at your work. LOOK at your ideas.

Do they deserve to exist?

Because not everyone “deserves” to write a book. And that’s not a problem with “everyone.” It’s a problem with “a book.”

And honestly? You can give it an epic cover. You can have flawless grammar and punctuation. You can conscript 60,000 readers.

And the book may still not be great.

You can rewrite it into fireplace ash scraped on a night-lit forest floor. You can develop the aesthetics, hire one of those Facebook scammers (?) to make you a book trailer, make every member of your family buy 10 copies on launch day.

“I write for myself.” No. Write for the book. Because you’re writing the book, not yourself. Because if the book doesn’t make it into history your name on the cover is irrelevant anyway.

Or go be famous for something else. Art. Cultural contributions. The Inventor of the EMojibile.

But don’t think the book will make you famous if the book didn’t deserve to exist on its own.

This is one thing I don’t like. Authorial insertion in novels. No. You literary people can keep it up with your twelve-letter-long-words-no-one-knows-the-definition-of. Your paragraphs twice the size of whoever-I-studied-in-high-school. Not Churchill. I can’t remember.

The fact that I can’t remember should tell you something.

And yet he was famous enough to make it into our English books for imitation. I learned from him. I’ve kept the grammar. I’ve ditched the vocabulary. Not because the English language is dying, but because I write books to tell a story. Not to convey to the entirety of planetary existence that I, a woman of not-so-voluminous proportions, do in fact entrench my way into a hallowed Collection of Words for passive recreation on a given Saturday.

If you’re writing literary essays? Fine. Do so. Collect themes and stick them in as ordered by Post-It notes. Carefully draw out the parallels between the consumption of the pizza and the Fall of Rome. (Perhaps the consumption of said pizza symbolizes debauchery?)

But if you call yourself a storyteller?

Then tell a story.

And if you call yourself the Architect Author?

Architect lives.

A life is not something you put in boxes labeled Character Devolpment, Trauma, and Comic Relief. A life is something you live. And to live means to endure and thrive—not necessarily to understand.

We don’t remember Oliver Twist because of the kidnapping or the factory or the intersection between demographical classes. Well, maybe some people do. But I remember Oliver Twist because of Oliver. Because of the Artful Dodger. Because of innocence unbroken and innocence twisted.

We don’t remember The Lord of the Rings because of the horses or the maps or the fall of Gondor. Well, maybe some people do. But I remember The Lord of the Rings because of Frodo. Because of Sam carrying Frodo. Because of the spider (we already established that I’m being insulting today) and Smeagol and Rosie.

No one is going to remember COGNITO because of the Taiwan catalyst or Grand Coulee Dam itself or the biometrics. And that is why I left most of those out of the book and gave you the rosary, the woman who hugs the man, the enemy general’s daughter who defects by quoting the protagonist’s book and is unreasonably cool about it.

You can preorder COGNITO here...

I tried to read the Hunger Games. I gave up and part of it was because I don’t know what kind of teenage girl is going to start throwing dishes because she’s mad. I’ve tried to read a book by an author here on Substack. I gave up because I got 33% through the book and still hadn’t met the character promised to me by the cover. I don’t like to read fantasy, and that might be because fantasy hasn’t given me many people to fall in love with. Historical fiction has. Science fiction has, probably because I wrote the books that introduced me to science fiction anyway. Oh, but Project Hail Mary won me. Not because I’m an atheist. But because Ryland Grace is such a man and that’s problematic for my heart rate.

And he wasn’t a man because he solved Astrophage. He wasn’t a man because he figured out how to talk to an alien. He was a man because when that alien seemed to have died, he was heartbroken.

He was a man because he was allowed to be human.

Read that again. Not a theme, not a moral promise, not a statement.

A human.

God has given me many things, many things I thank Him for daily and many other things I may never recognize well enough to thank Him.

One of those things is an amazing intuition. It plants foreshadowing. Weaves the silvery threads of about six different themes into a manuscript that probably no one is going to find unless said manuscript gets studied someday. (Which is annoying, because I end up studying them and then screaming for an afternoon when I figure out another thing.)

It does something else. It tells me when a book does not deserve to exist.

In high school, I wrote over 10 books. I also gradually established a pattern in doing so.

I wrote said 10 books. I also wrote the first 2-3 chapters of several more and then dropped them.

Snow in April I started to write 2-3 times before I realized April was never supposed to have the POV.

That book didn’t deserve to exist. But the Snow in April as lived by Andrae Nelson did.

STATUS: INVALID was supposed to be an actual AI-narrated dystopia. Turns out the version that “deserved” to exist was the POV of a Traditional Catholic priest just living in the shadows of a much smaller dystopia. If it could be called even that.

And that, my friends, is why I do not draft—and shoot for the stars anyway.

Because something that needs to be completely rewritten may very well be garbage. Draft culture admits it when they tell you “Write garbage; fix it later.”

And I do not believe garbage “deserves” to exist.

If you must draft? Then draft. That’s okay.

But what scares me in today’s publishing world is that there are two extremes.

Either a book is not ready—

or it is rewritten until, surely, it must be ready.

But neither version “deserves” to exist.

Because it is not the story.