Short, Speculative Vignette — The Author
Her hand moved slowly across the paper. A trail of smudged pencil graphite followed it.
For a moment, she paused. Sipped the tea that sat near her notebook. Peppermint, with a hint of sugar and milk.
“How’s your editing coming?” she asked her friend.
The other woman glanced up.
“Well enough,” she sighed. “How’s your composition?”
“Painful.” The first woman s…
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