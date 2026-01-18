Her hand moved slowly across the paper. A trail of smudged pencil graphite followed it.

For a moment, she paused. Sipped the tea that sat near her notebook. Peppermint, with a hint of sugar and milk.

“How’s your editing coming?” she asked her friend.

The other woman glanced up.

“Well enough,” she sighed. “How’s your composition?”

“Painful.” The first woman s…