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The tea was cold by the time her hand wrapped around the glass. Vireya sipped it anyway, though it warmed nothing inside her. None of the stony cold in her chest that told her something had been stolen.
She hated it. It was like a voice that whispered You are not alone. And refused to let her sleep it away.
She could never sleep on nights like this. That …
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