Eight-hour shift. Nine hours since she’d left.

Evelynn had still been asleep. She always was when her mother left. Curled up in her playpen like it had some claim on her life that Carissa didn’t.

Carissa went to work at six every morning. Later, her husband dropped Evelynn off at daycare.

But Carissa got to bring her home.

The parking lot was emptier today …