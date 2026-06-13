If Kael had killed Ben, Anna would have noticed. She had not noticed. Therefore she knew he had not killed Ben.

That implied Ben was still alive—and, naturally, Anna was going to find him again.

Her mother had not slept all night. Anna knew that because she had tiptoed to the doorway of Vireya’s room after waking up this morning and Vireya had been wearing the same clothing. Her mother’s face had been lined with fatigue, but she had not noticed Anna. Which all worked out very well.

For what, Anna was not yet sure.

It had been a while since she had last walked to the village. She could vaguely remember when—the Queen had taken her to see her parents. Or the man and woman Vireya called Anna’s parents.

That was debatable. Anna did not remember any of her childhood from before she turned five—six years ago. That would make her eleven now.

Anna did not feel eleven. She felt something closer to fifteen or sixteen. Then again, she didn’t look that old, so maybe she was wrong after all.

At any rate, she had been old enough to quite clearly tell Vireya she didn’t like her—the first time they had met.

“That’s alright,” the Queen had said, her eyes slightly smaller than they had been a moment before. “You don’t need to.” Then she had leaned close. “Because that is not the reason I chose you.”

Anna had never asked why Vireya chose her. Never asked why she was dressed in silk and fed at the same table. Why she was taught to speak Elsedran.

That in itself was strange. Because no one else knew the language. Not even Midnight or Typhoon or the little serving girls or the boy that managed the horses or the cook. Not even the empty castle itself. Anna knew that because she had spoken to the walls and they had never answered.

She had told them she was lonely. They had not seemed to care.

Anna was not lonely anymore. She had not been lonely since the day she adopted the cat…or since last night when she had run into Ben.

She had known he was a stranger. She had not expected him to talk. Not Elsedran, still, but—English. The language everyone here spoke. And he had been afraid. Of the cat, of her, of Typhoon. Well, it made sense that he was terrified of Typhoon. But not that he was afraid of the cat.

And if he was afraid of her, she was going to find out.

Anna had decided that it would be good to let him go, even if Vireya would eventually find out and be angry with her. That maybe he…could…find someone who would help him? Even though no one was supposed to help the strangers.

And then when he was gone she had realized she was not okay with that.

It wasn’t that she liked him. It wasn’t that… It was because he had…trusted her, when Nyra passed them in the hallway. Because he had listened to her about the village—if he even had. Because he had answered her questions. That was all.

She was going to go back to the castle tonight. Vireya would probably not be angry—she’d be much too worried about the strangers. Nyra would likely yell at her. Kael would only stare. And no one else ever interacted with her at all.

Still, she hoped she would find Ben again before she returned.

She did not know where he could have gone. There was only one building she knew, anyway. The house she…remembered. Well, the house she didn’t really remember—the one where Vireya had found her. Where Anna thought Vireya had found her. Vireya had told her it was probably a dream, because she had found Anna sleeping. That was true, anyway. Anna remembered waking up and seeing only Vireya’s face before she was lifted.

Anna would find out for herself today whether or not the house existed.

By the time she reached the village, her legs were tired. That surprised her—she spent most of her days mounting castle staircases, so she should not have been tired by a couple of hours’ walk. Maybe it was because she had been up so late the night before.

Her thoughts perked up when she saw the house.

It did not look quite as she remembered it, but her memory was fuzzy anyway. It wasn’t large or new. It was…there, almost tucked between two larger buildings as if it had no right to be standing at all.

Anna stood still for a few moments before she stepped up to the door.

Her eyes flitted to the roof. Smoke was rising into the fresh post-rain sky. Someone lived here, then—and was…baking. She could smell bread, and the day wasn’t quite cold enough anymore for a fire.

For an instant she wondered if she should leave—but then she knocked anyway. After all, she was the Queen’s daughter. That allowed for…overstepping, once in a while.

The door did not open right away. Anna had almost decided to walk away when the door moved, scraping against its leather hinges. A hand gripped the side of the door. Then a face followed it. Almost at her eye level—just a bit lower.

“Ben,” Anna breathed.

His eyes were wide as he held the door open just a few inches. “…Anna?”

Another hand appeared—high above his, above even Anna’s—and fully cleared the doorway. “You know her?”

The voice was familiar. The face, too.

Anna’s mouth dropped open as she stared up at the tall woman—blue-eyed, silk-clothed, blond-haired.

Then she closed her mouth.

“Elin—” Ben turned to the woman. “This is…” Suddenly he seemed to struggle with the words.

Elin—if that was the woman’s name—did not finish the sentence for him. She waited.

“…Anna,” Ben ended finally, swallowing. “She…” He glanced at Anna’s face, as if confirming. “She helped me leave the castle.”

“Helped you leave the castle,” Elin repeated. She studied Anna’s face, and Anna stood very still.

Their eyes locked until Anna averted her gaze to the floor. She did not know what the look meant—only that she did not like it. Then Elin spoke again.

“Anna. Come in, please.”

Veronica was fairly certain the housewife had been waiting explicitly for the rain to stop so she could put out the wet laundry on the line. However, the housewife was completely unaware that Veronica was waiting for that exact same event so that Veronica could promptly steal the said laundry.

On Earth, that would be a misdemeanor, Veronica was pretty sure. Here? It could be a felony for all she cared. She was going to kill someone—either the assassin, or the Queen, or both. To kill someone, she had to survive the next few hours and get into the castle. And to do that, she needed to not be dressed like an FBI agent.

There was also the affair of the kids. Veronica knew she should be looking for the kids and getting the three of them out of whatever this blasted place was. Somehow, though, that seemed less relevant than…blood, apparently.

Well, anyway, if she could find the Queen, she could theoretically find a way to get home. She could deal with the kids at that point. And if she removed the assassin, then the children would be safer.

It made perfect sense, honestly.

The clothes she had…acquired were still wet from washing. Veronica ducked behind the house and wrung them out until her hands were sore. Then she took a thorough look around before changing into what were…leggings and a long shirt with a pointed hood. She kept her belt—turning it inside out—and her boots, though first she used what was still mostly clean of her old clothes to clean out the insides of the boots. Then she tore up her shirt and used it to compress her ankle underneath the leggings.

At that point, Veronica decided she must look relatively medieval. That was what she had decided the village was.

Now she found her gaze settling on the trees in the distance. Where she had already called west—yesterday. For the first time, she became aware of the heavy fog that hung over them. Veronica squinted—there shouldn’t be that much mist, even after rain. Or maybe the rain had moved over there.

That was when it hit her that the village was…tiny.

She had not been counting any of the buildings. But there couldn’t be over a hundred and a half—probably less. And then there was wherever the farmer yesterday had come from—unless he actually lived here, and his fields were elsewhere. There were horses, though. Dogs. Presumably cats and mice and all other sorts of lovely creatures. And yet…

The village should be up in arms by now. They knew Mara was dead. They should know a stranger had killed her—if they’d followed the evidence to its logical conclusion, then Veronica was beyond doubt the killer. They should be hunting for Veronica even now—but no one was outside.

Which implied they expected someone else to be hunting her.

Which implied…

Veronica glanced back towards the street with a motion that was just too quick for comfort.

There was no one there. But the potential should have already been obvious. The assassin could not be the only one of his kind—even if Veronica had seen only that particular one since her…arrival.

Arrival. Veronica shuddered. How…?

Abruptly, she sat down against the back of the building. The wall was windowless and the dirt moist, though the building was on higher ground and so wasn’t as wet as further areas were. Veronica pulled her legs close and leaned her head on them, closing her eyes while keeping her auditory awareness quite engaged.

She could remember mostly everything, now. Her apartment. Her job. Her diet. The man who was possibly, imminently, her boyfriend. Jack—that was his name. Maybe he was worried about her. Maybe she’d been reported as missing—if time passed on Earth at all.

If Earth existed.

If she was sane.

Veronica felt her body go very, very still.

She might not be sane. She had not remembered anything about herself until an hour or so ago. She had nearly attacked her own friend this morning for no other reason Veronica could recall than that she was…angry—also for no distinguishable reason.

There were three options Veronica could think of in the moment.

Firstly, she could be on Earth still. In a coma. A heavy coma. “Living” in a totally different reality—

Veronica shook her head. That didn’t work. Her ankle hurt too much for that, immobilized though it was now by strips of her shirt. There were still traces of Mara’s blood on her hands. Still memory of last night’s warmth in Mara’s home.

She was not in a coma. She was awake—here.

Then was the possibility of insanity. She didn’t feel herself, that was for sure. Then again, didn’t insane people usually feel themselves? At any rate, they didn’t usually question their stability. If she were insane, that would have to mean that she had lived here—in Elsedra or wherever—all her life, and that she had concocted the concept of Earth, FBI, cars, apartments, boyfriends, and modern weapons all on her own.

No. That couldn’t be it, either. She didn’t think.

And then there was the third scenario—a fantasy portal. She hated to call it that, like she was reading a YA novel. No—portals didn’t exist. That was something like Narnia or whatever else. Veronica could assume that was only imagination.

Then…

That meant the most plausible explanation was insanity.

She stared at her uniform. At the pieces of it, anyway. The FBI embroidery on her jacket had been smudged into something else a long while ago. The shirt was in strips on her ankle. Her pockets were empty—she must have left her IDs and credit cards at the tavern last night if they had ever existed at all.

Veronica pressed her soiled hands to her cheeks and exhaled sharply.

Veronica Kane. That was the woman she remembered.

What was left?

What was solid? Incontestable?

Veronica’s right hand slipped down to her inside-out-belt and paused there. Her gun—her Glock. That was where it was supposed to be. There. Unloaded. She had kept it unloaded, she remembered.

It was not there anymore. Veronica was pretty sure she had pulled off the holster while at Mara’s so that she could sleep more comfortably.

The gun… Had it actually existed? Had the holter existed?

Veronica could not go back to Mara’s. Even if the village seemed quiet, Mara’s house might be the first place someone would look for her. The tavern? No—she’d be recognized immediately.

Her uniform was evidence…but was it? It was just cloth. Material. If she was insane, she could have made it.

A gun she could not have made in a world like this.

She could go back to where she had fought with the assassin last night—or she could assume he would have taken it with him, wherever he went afterwards…

Where did he live? Rather, where did he report?

Veronica’s lips pressed together tightly. To the Queen, of course. In that case…Veronica would have to visit the castle and see if she could find her weapon. Even if she couldn’t fire it…it could prove that she really was a stranger. That Earth existed. And that…she was sane.

And if she were sane, and Earth existed—there had to be a way to get back.

If there was not, Veronica would make sure there were consequences, anyway.