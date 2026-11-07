Dear Strategists,

I have decided to serialize The Irregular here on Substack. If you’ve never heard of it before, it’s a historical fiction duology I wrote completely between the ages of 15-16. If my memory serves me right, I woke up one morning after dreaming about two sisters riding off to rescue their older sister from the Nazis, and then I began to write this.

I did finish it, by the way. And yes, there is a squirrel. Later.

Should you choose to read it (facilitated as always by a subscription), you will find it is full of what is quite honestly nonsense. I had not yet tamed my wild imagination, and this happens to also be the book that had circa 160+ characters. (Don’t worry—most of them aren’t important!) So I beg you, dear readers, to lay aside the burdening chain mail of history and read with the eyes of an adventurer, the eyes of a child.

There will be German and Polish and French and who-knows-what. I will probably translate it only the first time, so you’d better keep up. There will be serious names, like Valerie Leitner, and funny names, like Philip Schnoz. There will be complete historical inaccuracies that will demand of you eyes as blind as the Nazis’ apparently were.

And so, with that…let us begin.

I will not be editing this. The last eyes to touch this text were my 17yo pre-convent oculars and my highschool editor’s eyes. (In my defense, she literally named this duology as her “favorite book ever” in front of a tableful of nuns at about 16.)

*cough*

And so…

I dedicate this book to all those who have fallen thus far in the worldwide, seemingly never-ending struggle against Communism.

—[currently Gabrielle Marie Kozak], 25 October 2021.

~~~

Note: The chapters in the story are written from the perspectives of different characters, alternating between Chrześcijańska, Anieia, Monika, and Nadzieja.

The characters in this story are entirely made up. The Z.N./Frieheitsgruppe/E.M.G.W. is a fictional group. The story is not at all true to what happened in Poland, Germany, Switzerland, etc, and several things have been invented; for example, the “train to Bern.” There was no train to Bern.

Also please note that in Poland, last names change for a specific person, depending on that person’s gender and married/ unmarried state (for girls). You may notice this throughout the book.

Part One - Wrzesién 1939 (September, 1939)

↜1↝

Wprowadzenie (Introduction)

Chrześcijańska Mary Krzyżowiecówna

“Jańska! Mama needs your help with the bread!” my little sister, Gwadelupa Mary, whom everyone calls Lupa for short, shouts.

Startled, I yelp and wheel around. “Lupa! You scared the squirrel!” I shout, as my quarry wheels around with a petrified look on its face, drops the acorn it was carrying, and dashes up the nearest tree trunk.

She chortles, grinning. “You can’t catch squirrels, Jańska!” My name is Chrześcijańska, but everyone calls me Jańska, which I like. It’s short and seems to fit me, although it isn’t really a name.

“Yes, I can!” I retort. “Someday I will catch one! You’ll see!”

“Well, right now you have to help Mama!” She sticks out her tongue, and runs squealing towards the house. I dash after her and tag her. She collapses laughing on the grass.

“You’re too fast!”

“Am I?” I smirk as I head inside.

In the kitchen, I find Mama, and my twin sister, Monika Mary, nicknamed Mon, kneading dough. Mon looks just like me, with shoulder-length dark brown hair, round Polish face, etc. Mama always says we’re quite the pair of twins, although we’re really as different as black and white. I mean, she likes studying, for heaven’s sake!

Mama points to a third cutting board, covered in dough. “Chrześcijańska Mary, start kneading!”

“Tak, Mama,” I say, and start.

Did I mention I don’t like baking? It always takes way too long. And I like to do things quickly.

“How are the notes for tomorrow’s riding party coming, Jańska?” Mon asks me, a tone of impatience in her voice. We’ve invited friends from school to come over and go horseback riding with us; it’ll be a party.

“Pretty well. I finished Sophie’s, Anna’s, and Marinna’s. Just have to do Anieia’s, Karolina’s, and Joana’s,” I tell her huffily. Why does she have to keep asking?

Although, I can see what she’s getting at. I’ve had a week to do them and I still haven’t finished. I really should stop procrastinating. It’s a huge problem with long homework assignments.

“What about Franek’s?” my youngest brother Hiacynt Joseph, aka Cynt, pesters.

“We are not inviting boys to our riding party!” I tell him, for the hundredth time. He runs out.

“It’s not fair,” Ze, whose full name is Morze Joseph, exclaims as he walks in. He’s my oldest younger brother, if that makes sense: fourteen.

“What?” Mama inquires.

“Tata just came back from the city.” The city, I know, is Częstochowa, because we live nearby. “He said the Nazis are advancing quickly. They’re beating our cavalry like crazy!”

I scowl. Since when do the Nazis have the right to invade, just because they say we attacked them? It’s nonsense! See-through nonsense!

“Tata’s back!” Cynt and Lupa exclaim, and run out the door.

“Stands to reason,” Gwiazda (nickname: Gwiaz) remarks. “They have tanks. We have horses.”

“Still not fair,” Ze pouts as we three put our globs of dough on a pan.

“What do you expect? You know we aren’t that good at fighting. Even Kościuszko couldn’t win, and he tried his hardest!” Mon exclaims. “The only way we won against Lenin in 1920 was because Our Lady appeared. And she could appear this time, but she hasn’t yet... So, we have to trust to the lyric of our national anthem which says, ‘God will not let the hapless Pole live without a homeland.’ And that’s a much better thing to trust than armies, after all!”

“Kościuszko—that Polish patriot Pani C’rhztona talked about last history class?” I ask. Mon is so much better at schoolwork than I am.

“Tak. The very one. Score!” Mon scrapes away at the dough on her fingers, under running water. “You finally remembered something. Even if it was only from yesterday!”

I roll my eyes. “So what did he do, again?”

“Led a peasant army against the Russians, almost won, but got sandwiched and was overwhelmed.”

“O, dobrze, interesting, I’m sure.”

“Very.”

“In that case, I suppose I shouldn’t have dozed off,” I remark sadly.

“Jańska! You’re not supposed to fall asleep in class!” Mon shrieks.

“I know, but it was the last class of the day, and French homework kept me up late,” I say. I’m horrible at French. I’m probably going to fail the year...

“What are you going to use French for, anyway?” Gwiaz wants to know.

“I’m not using it. I’m staying right here on the farm for the rest of my life,” I retort.

“I’m going to study in the U.S.A.,” Mon announces. “If I get the chance, that is.”

“Study what?” Ze wants to know.

“The American culture.”

“How do you plan to make a living, Mon?” Gwiaz questions.

“I won’t. I’ll get married.”

“So will I, eventually,” I say. “But only if the right person comes along.”

“Hello, Tata!” We all greet Tata a moment later as he walks in, closely followed by Cynt and Lupa. He puts some groceries on the large, wooden kitchen table. Mon and I rush to put things away. Gwiaz continues sewing; she has to finish mending her jacket by tonight, for Mass in two days. Cynt ripped a hole in one of the sleeves last week.

“Mama, Tata, I’m finished. Can I head upstairs?” I ask a few minutes later.

“Actually, Jańska, we have something to do. Can you get everyone into the living room?” Tata asks me.

“Tak. Cynt, Lupa, Ze, Gwiaz, Mon, to the living room!” I call. Gwiaz rolls her eyes as she stands up; Mon giggles. We all take seats in the living room.

“First of all. Last I heard, the Nazis will have reached us very soon,” Tata announces. Lupa gasps. “Second, the mayor said that everyone needs to put up blackouts, so as not to offer bombing targets. I bought enough today in the city; the boys, Jańska, and I will put them up after supper.” Tata smiles at me. He knows I love doing stuff like that. “Everyone got that?”

“Tak!” we all shout.

“Everyone to your jobs!” Ze salutes. Gwiaz heads to the kitchen to help Mama with dinner. Mon and I go to our rooms to finish homework. Cynt and Lupa go outside to play with Miejsce’s kittens.

~~~

Half an hour later, I’ve finished homework, but Mon has decided to double-check her algebra. I stand up.

“See you later, I’m off,” I tell her, sidling to the door.

Mon looks up. “If you don’t check your math, you won’t get a good grade...”

“Mon, you like that kind of thing. I can’t take another minute of algebra!” I giggle. “See you!”

“Whatever,” she mumbles as I walk out. I walk through the house, then run for the barn, where Tata and Ze are taking care of the animals for the night.

“Tata, are we going to have to cancel our riding party tomorrow, because of the Nazis?” I ask worriedly. Mon and I have been planning this for weeks, and tomorrow is finally the day, Saturday. We invited people from school.

“Probably not. Don’t worry about it,” Tata assures me.

Ze looks up from where he’s milking our cow, Maślany.

“Wouldn’t it be neat if the Nazis came to your party, uninvited?” he snickers.

“Haha, good luck with that,” I retort. “Rather rude of you to invite them, seeing as you yourself aren’t coming.”

“Jańska, can you get all the chickens in the coop?” Tata asks me.

“Tak!” I run over to our chicken coop. We have a flock of twenty chickens at the moment—a wildcat grabbed a couple the other day.

“Here, here, chicks,” I cluck soothingly as I chase them around. They know to run from me—usually, when I chase them, we have chicken for dinner. That isn’t the case today, however. We’re having Mama’s special pierogi lasagna.

~~~

Finally, every last chicken is in the coop, and dinner is ready, at the same time. I run into the kitchen, panting and red- faced.

“In the name of the Father...” Tata leads Grace. Then we all start to eat.

~~~

“Jańska, Cynt, Ze, it’s time,” Tata says, as he puts his dishes in the sink. We three follow suit.

“Ok... Ze and I will be doing the upstairs windows, because that’ll be tricky. Jańska and Cynt, you’re doing downstairs. Jańska, make sure he does it right. The blackout sheets are in the wagon. I labeled them in town when I got them. Ze, hand me the door one, there.”

Ze hands Tata a large, black rectangle. We start walking to the house, where Tata takes the rectangle and shows all how to stick it up. He presses down on the edges to make sure it seals.

“It has to seal completely, so as not to let any light out. Got it?”

“Tak,” I reply. Tata and Ze head to the barn to get a ladder. Cynt and I go back to the wagon to get more.

~~~

Two hours later, we’ve finally finished, and it’s starting to get dark. Cynt goes to the restroom to wash up. I walk around, making sure the blackouts are all sealed correctly. Then I go upstairs. In the sitting room, Tata is trying to seal on the blackout, and Ze is whistling as he paces the room. “Cześć, Jańska,” he says when he sees me, and stops whistling.

“Cześć,” I reply. “Need help, Tata?”

“Nie,” he responds. “You need to finish homework. This is the last one.”

“I already finished homework,” my face pales at the thought of more homework. “Earlier, before dinner.”

“Dobrze,” Tata does one last seal-check. “I would suggest you help us check the outside, once it gets dark, but it could be dangerous...”

“I know how to use a ladder, Tata,” I interpose eagerly. “Please let me help!”

“All right, then, if you insist,” he grins. “You had better not get hurt, though.”

“I won’t,” I smile.

~~~

Finally, when I climb into bed half an hour later after night prayers, I’m worn out. Mon is sitting nearby, on her bed, pouring over her physics homework.

“Dobranoc,” I murmur.

“Dobranoc,” she replies.

I’m soon asleep.

↜2↝

Nasza Jazda Konna (Our Riding Party)

Monika Mary Krzyżowiecówna

I open my eyes slowly. Then I remember! The riding party is today! I jump out of bed, say prayers, and dress quickly.

“Wake up, Jańska!” I mutter as I shake my twin awake.

“What...” she trails, yawning and closing her eyes again.”Riding party! It’s Saturday!”

“Whoo—hoo!” Jańska leaps out of bed. She says her prayers out loud, and very devoutly. I bet she’s doing them extra well because of the threat hanging over us all—occupation forces.

“You finished the notes for the girls, right?” I ask anxiously, once she’s finished. “In your best handwriting?”

“O...nie,” she admits. “We don’t need place markers, though. It’s a waste of time.”

“Fine, have it your way,” I grumble.

Jańska archs an eyebrow. “If you had it your way, we’d be inside, studying algebra and French!” She grimaces.

“Yes, and if you had it your way, we’d be eating on the roof and riding bareback!” I retort.

“Ooo, that sounds fun!” Jańska exclaims.

“For you, maybe. You think Sophie, Anna, Marinna, Anieia, Karolina, and Joana would enjoy that kind of thing?” I question vehemently.

“I know Anieia would, she’s like me,” Jańska grins, and adds: “You, Anna, Marinna, Sophie, Joana, and Karolina can sit in this musty old room and study. Anieia and I can eat on the roof and ride bareback.”

“You’re never going to grow up, Jańska,” I sigh. “You’ll be like this all your life.”

“And? What’s wrong with that? It doesn’t hurt anything.”

“Except yourself. You’re going to get yourself into a lot of trouble sometime,” I roll my eyes at her.

“O, sure. If you say so,” she giggles. “I think we’re the perfect pair of twins. You’re the brains, and I’m the energy—very effective combination.”

“Whatever, but we won’t always be together. Let’s go bake ciasteczka for the party later,” I suggest. It’s hilarious. Jańska and I are always arguing, but really we’re best friends.

~~~

“Cześć, Mon, Jańska!” our friends from the city chorus as they walk in the gate. I’m sitting on the porch, sewing, but Jańska’s been pacing the yard for the last fifteen minutes. She runs over at super speed.

“Cześć, girls!” she greets them, not even having to catch her breath. She’s a real athlete—practices all day, and, I expect, in her dreams. I, on the other hand, prefer to learn new things, and read. We’re exact opposites.

“We are on the dot,” Joana observes. “Just in time for lunch. Then we’re riding cross country, eh?” she inquires.

“Tak. All the way to Germany, how does that sound?” Jańska laughs.

“I’d prefer Ukraine at the moment,” Marinna remarks. “Haven’t heard anything good about those Nazis, yet, at least.” She tosses her head scornfully.

“Neither have I,” her one-year-younger sister Karolina agrees.

“Tata says they’ll be here any day now,” I report, walking over.

Sophie shivers. “That’s scary!”

“You think?” Jańska asks her.

“I wonder if things will stay the same,” Anna declares.

“I don’t think so,” Joana replies. “The stories we’ve been hearing haven’t been good.”

“How about we ride to Szczecin, and tell the National Sozialists off?” Jańska suggests jokingly.

Apparently, no one notices the sarcasm in her voice, not even her best friend Anieia. But is she being sarcastic? I can’t tell...

The rest of us stare at her for a few seconds. Then we all start to speak together.

“Insane...” Anna mumbles.

“Too far away,” Anieia reflects.

What! Was she seriously even considering it? No wonder she’s Jańska’s best friend!

“Where do you get your ideas?” Joana squints at Jańska.

“Absolutely impossible,” Karolina breaths.

“You’re...” Marinna stares at Jańska disbelievingly.

“Stupid,” Sophie interjects.

“I’d go down fighting,” Jańska doubles her fists.

“I believe you would,” Joana rolls her eyes.

“Come on, Jańska, there are easier ways to die,” Marinna tells her.

“O, tak? Like what?” Jańska faces her boldly.

“Like...like...never mind,” Marinna sighs.

“Anyway, let’s go in for lunch,” I suggest.

“Want to eat on the roof, Anieia? Or at the barn?” I hear Jańska whisper.

“The roof!” Anieia responds delightedly.

Karolina snorts. I cough.

“Well, we at least, will eat inside. You two can roast on the roof,” Marinna snickers.

“It’s not hot. It’s autumn. Lovely Polish Golden Autumn,” Jańska grins in anticipation. “Anieia, let’s run ahead and put some lunch into a bundle.”

The rest of us walk up the front porch steps slowly. Then we meet Anieia and Jańska running out. Jańska is holding a small basket. They run headlong for the barn.

“Got to get a ladder,” Jańska shouts as she whizzes by. “See you!”

“Dzień dobry!” I retort.

“I bet they’re just going to have a picnic,” Joana laughs.”I second that,” Sophie agrees.

~~~

Later, my friends and I are heading outside to the barn. We see Jańska and Anieia climbing down the ladder, off the roof. Their hair is a mess from the wind, and Jańska’s ripped her apron. She’s going to have to fix that later.

“You seriously went on the roof?” I gasp.

“Tak. It was lovely!” Anieia grins.

Marinna stares at them incredulously. “You’re joking, right?”

“Nie, but whatever. Ready to go riding?” Jańska asks us.

“Tak!”

“Anieia and I will share Kwitnąć,” Jańska claims our most spirited mare.

“Tak,” Anieia grins. They replace the ladder and go into Kwitnąć’s stall.

Ten minutes later, we’re all mounted. I’m sharing with Marinna, but otherwise we all have our own except Jańska and Anieia who are sharing, as they planned.

“Iść!” Anieia shouts, and off they gallop, down the riding path to the creek. The rest of us follow at a more leisurely pace.

↜3↝

Nasza Jazda Kontynuowana (Our Riding Party Continued)

Chrześcijańska Mary Krzyżowiecówna

“This is lovely,” I murmur as we crash through the brush. Kwitnąć knows the way perfectly; she’s been down to the creek a hundred times at least.

“Ooo—ooo—ooo,” Anieia giggles. “My hair is such a mess!”

“So is mine. But we can brush it out later.”

“I’ll be surprised if you two finish brushing it in time for Mass,” I hear Marinna say from farther down the trail. “You’d better start now.”

“Ha, ha,” I laugh at her and dismount. Anieia and I let Kwitnąć take a drink from the creek. Then we both get our hands wet and slick our hair down, so it won’t look like a tangle.

“Good girl, good girl,” Anieia praises Kwitnąć soothingly, braiding her mane gently. Kwitnąć nickers and sticks her nose in my pocket. I give her a sugar cube.

“Hey, want to do tricks?” I ask Anieia, first making sure none of the others are around to hear. We spent all of summer learning tricks on Kwitnąć, to show the others eventually. I think this is the perfect time.

“Sure!” Anieia winks.

“Dobrze. Mon,” I call, raising my voice. “Anieia and I are riding over to the apple grove, all right?” I don’t wait for a response.

~~~

Once we get there, we practice. Anieia slips off and holds Kwitnąć’s bridle. I stand up, slowly and carefully, on Kwitnąć’s back. She’s used to it, so she just eats some grass as I find my balance.

“You good? Not going to fall?” Anieia asks me anxiously.

“Nope!” I assure her.

Anieia starts to lead Kwitnąć around, slowly. I extend my arms to keep balance, and look straight ahead.

“Remember, if you fall, you’re going to get hurt,” Anieia warns me.

“I’m fine. Keep in mind that the key to not falling off is not thinking about it,” I giggle.

“Still...” she trails.

“Do you think we’ll use this someday?” I ask her, to keep my mind off the fact that I’m high off the ground.

“I don’t know. Maybe,” she replies.

“Are you worried about the Nazis?” I ask her breezily.

“As a matter of fact, I am. Tata says that they’re treating Polish people awful,” she admits.

“Just Polish people?” I raise an eyebrow.

“Tak,” she sighs. “Pretty much...we’re inferior, or something.”

I roll my eyes. “They’re crazy.”

“Tak, probably,” she agrees.

“What do you think they’ll do when I tell them so?” I giggle.

“You’ll be shot sure,” she gasps at me.

“Will I?”

“Tak. Don’t you even think about it, Jańska! You’re too good a friend to lose!”

“Thank you for that,” I smile. “I’ll try to be careful, then. But if they try doing anything to us, I know I’ll burst.”

“Please, Jańska. I don’t want you getting shot,” she crosses her eyes.

“All right...although I’ll probably break my neck some other way.”

“Like doing this,” Anieia smiles.

“Y—e—e—s,” I stammer, losing my balance for an instant. Once I’m upright again, I take a few deep breaths. That was close!

“Come down, now, we won’t do it today,” Anieia insists.

“Nie—” I start.

“Come down!” she sighs. I carefully crouch, then jump down.

“Cześć, you two,” Sophie calls, trotting into the grove with the others.

“Cześć,” I reply. Anieia waves.

“What were you doing over here, anyway?” Mon wants to know.

“Nothing really,” Anieia says, at the same time as I tell Mon: “Talking.”

“Dobrze, whatever,” she replies suspiciously.

“What time is it?” I ask Anna. She’s the only one with a watch.

“Two PM,” she responds.

“We should probably head back,” Joana suggests.

“Dobrze,” I nod my head.

~~~

After we’ve put the mares away, our friends head to the house. Mon and I were going to stay for a few minutes and feed the chickens, but Anieia volunteered to take Mon’s place. Anieia lives in the city, so she always loves to visit.

“Did you have a chicken dinner in the last couple weeks?” she asks, after counting them.

“Nie. A wildcat or something did, though,” I giggle.

Anieia grimaces and apparently decides to change the subject. “What about you, are you worried about the Nazis?”

“I don’t know, actually. I think it’ll be interesting. I like Mama’s stories about the Great War. Too bad I missed that,” I sigh.

“You’re funny. We won’t get a chance to do anything brave, anyway,” she laughs.

“You sure?”

“Tak...”

“Too bad. I expect it’ll be boring, then,” I moan.

“Not exactly. We could all die. Many people will die. We’ve got to pray...”

“I know... I have been. Good thing your family isn’t Protestant anymore, eh!” I tell her, referring to some years ago, when the Finonskis converted to the same religion as us, the Catholic Faith. It’s the only true Faith, after all. I’m so glad they did. Now Anieia and I are best friends. But that’s not the only thing—now they have more of a chance of getting to Heaven!

“You’re lucky. You can support yourselves—you’ve got a farm. Once the Nazis get here, our family is going to have problems,” she notes.

“Maybe you can come stay with us,” I grin.

“Really? That’d be so neat!”

“I’d have to ask Mama and Tata. But if the worst comes to worst, I’m sure they’ll agree. We do have a spare room. If necessary, Mon and I could move into Gwiaz’s and Lupa’s bedroom, and you and Catherzyn could have ours. Jem could sleep with Cynt and Ze,” I offer.

“Let’s just hope it doesn’t get that bad,” she says quietly.

“Tak.”

We walk to the house, then up to the restroom to wash up.

~~~

We go into the living room. Gwiaz is sitting in the corner, still sewing. Lupa is playing with the kittens. Mon, Joana, Sophie, Anna, Marinna, and Karolina are sitting on the couch, talking. Anieia and I sit down.

“...Tata says they’ll certainly be here by Monday,” Sophie announces.

“Who?” I interrupt.

“The Nazis, silly,” Mon rolls her eyes.

“Tak. Not like we invited them,” Marinna adds scornfully.

“I know I didn’t,” Karolina sniffs.

“At least we’ll be able to go to Mass tomorrow,” Anna says hopefully. “Even if they close the church once they arrive.”

“Tak! That’s right!” Joana agrees.

“Tak, that’s right; tak, that’s right,” Lupa mimics her. She’s carrying the oldest kitten, Imbir, around in her arms.

“Go away,” I wave my arms.

“Nie,” she protests.

“Bye!” Mon tells her forcibly. Finally she stomps out.

~~~

An hour later, they all have to go home. Mon and I stand on the porch and wave them off.

“You know, Jańska, you embarrass me,” Mon scolds me.

“And you embarrass me, studying all day long,” I moan.

~~~

After dinner, I run around the house a few times, making sure the blackouts are still in place. It’s almost scary—no light at all shows outside. But that’s a good thing.

When I get back inside, I see Ze asking Tata if he’s planning to join the army, to keep the Nazis away.

Tata shakes his head. “I’m only one person, and someone has to take care of the family. Also, the country will need the food we’re raising and growing.”

“But the Nazis will get it,” I interpose.

“Hopefully not for long,” he replies. He knows, I know; in fact, we all know, that if the Nazis decide to take food from our farm, there will be nothing we can do about it.

~~~

Around five in the morning, I’m waken up by a weird droning sound. Nearby me, Mon sits up. So do I.

“What is that?” she cries.

“I don’t know,” I say, lighting the lamp and running to the window, forgetting that it’s blocked.

“Can I move a tiny corner of the blackout, just to peek?” I look over at Mon.

“No. If it’s the Nazis, then we don’t want them bombing us,” she trembles.

“Let’s head downstairs,” I suggest.

On the stairs, we bump into Ze.

“It’s the Nazis, Tata says so!” he announces, his knuckles white as he clutches the railing. “They’re invading! May the Saints intercede for us!”

“What is that sound, though?” Lupa asks, stepping out of the bedroom she shares with Gwiaz.

“Bomber planes,” Ze whispers.

“Bomber...” Lupa’s face turns ashen gray. “...planes?”

To be continued…