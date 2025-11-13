The Kozak News: Blog #001
Life Updates from the Architect
Hey everyone—the Architect here!
I’m going to start updating you all weekly, starting today—the feast of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini. I really appreciate your interest in my journey!
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What have I done this week? A lot, really. I updated m…
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