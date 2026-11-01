The time has come that I should publish another essay. The topic of said essay, I am as of yet unaware; but the hour approacheth, and I shall not deny its coming. For Notes are for thoughts, but essays are for scholars, and it is with such a pretense that I walk among you.

That being said, I have recently discovered myself to be a painter. It is with the horrified eye of a single-pass author that I find myself admiring more and more the results of my brand-new Walmart paintbrushes.

It is an “abstract” from both COGNITO and MEMENTO: Gabrielle Zapata stands in the streets of Denver, while silhouetted against the starry sky above her is the shadow of Cieran McKenney from MEMENTO—holding her body. Both find their paths entwined in either alternate universe: but in each one, only one of the two survives to the ending.

That is relevant because today, November 1st 2026, is the release date of MEMENTO: Zapata’s Chaos.

Read MEMENTO now!

I have heard back from one ARC reader so far, and I shall merely say that…most of their feedback came in all caps. A truly inspiring reaction, I must say, and one which shall supply my morale for months to come—that is, presuming none of you, my dear readers, choose to redouble my delight by reading the book yourself. The editor herself enjoyed it; and it is with great reluctance that I admit it appears to have found greater acclaim than did the canon, COGNITO.

In the meantime, I have been writing HELLO in Chinese, with some success. It is a novella about a linguist aboard an international space station that unfortunately encounters some alien blobs. Apparently there is also emotional devastation involved, a fact of which I was not aware when I began to plan the concept. I believe I may safely describe the upcoming story as a cross between Project Hail Mary and Arrival, with distinct undertones of the classic Russian tragedies.

January's Release is on preorder!

The other day I developed the final paperback wrap for Off the Page. It is with selfish delight that I announce the date of the upcoming cover reveal to be no sooner than January 1st, 2027. Believe me, it is worth the delay. However, you need not delay in preordering it as well, if you consider an amnesiac FBI agent, an immortal queen, and two missing children to be directly up your alley.

Preorder Now!

And apparently the topic of the essay was “marketing,” for it is now the Architect’s bedtime, and she has recently acquired the deplorable habit of rising responsibly as a Catholic adult and getting her prayers in before any screen-time. I shall let her bid you farewell and a happy All Saints’ Day—

and may your dreams be free of bus line disasters and contained infections.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author