He had not slept since the beginning of July. Not because he couldn’t have, but because he had decided that if the Christians of old could strictly fast for forty days before great feasts, he could do a little penance before the 250th anniversary of the day his Country had declared itself free.

The local Walmart was out of tea, mainly because George had bought every last box, denied paying tax, and then drowned them all in his swimming pool. Tea was, to be frank, a disgrace. So was the fact that he had had to return to the store twice to ensure he had actually bought all the boxes and that the employees had not kept any hidden away in the stockroom. He never could trust them, after all—because they didn’t trust him. They had demanded to see his receipt and then they had counted every last box in his three shopping carts.

No one had been annoyed by the scented swimming pool—yet. He did not have dogs to complain—they reputedly disliked fireworks and ergo could not have been called patriotic. Neither did he have neighbors. They evacuated the area regularly sometime around June 28th, only to return July 9th. Possibly it was the fireworks. George would give them that. His fireworks weren’t normal fireworks—he always made them himself. “We cleaned our own rifles back then,” he would say to the man who would come up with that giant clipboard and ask him to sign a petition for better neighborhood security.

The kids would do their sparklers during the last week of June. No child ever missed them, likely because George left six boxes in each mailbox of the town at the beginning of June. Except at the house at the end of Liberty Street. There were twenty-four waterlogged boxes in there now that had been there for the past seven years. Maybe when someone finally renovated the place they could dry out the sparklers and use them, George hoped. But…there was no need for him to let any more go to waste in the meantime.

But as this year’s Fourth came around, George found himself alone, as always. There were probably a few police officers left in town to arrest him the next morning, as they always did (they always let him go again after a few days of his singing The Star-Spangled Banner mournfully at the bars of the window). Then there would be the firefighters conveniently parked at the corner near his house. George had never quite figured out why they were always hanging out there on July 3rd. His fireworks were smoky, but they never burned down anything more than the shed he built specifically for the purpose and then filled with antipatriotic material all year. It was a glorious sight, honestly— And the bombs bursting in air, he remembered. Well, for some reason he wasn’t allowed to make actual bombs. But he considered himself quite professional at the rockets’ red glare.

He had chalked the entire Declaration of Independence onto Main Street. He did that every year. Last year it had rained and he had shaken his fist at the universe in general. But there would be no storms this year. Though, if he thought deeply, he thought it might be because of his bins of chalk that there was usually a blockade set up a couple of days before the Fourth. It made his job easier, anyway. The job he didn’t get paid for.

Someday he would.

Maybe that was what the free prison meals were supposed to be.

At any rate.

Tonight was the Third.

And at midnight would be the Fourth. In Eastern Time, which was six states away. But George continued the midnight display from Eastern Time to Pacific Time.

Because all time was equal.

Thank you for reading. Have a happy Independence Day.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author