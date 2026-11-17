I heard it all the time growing up and I see it again and again on today’s internet. “The police won’t do anything.” “Don’t even bother.” “They take too long.”

I am going to ask one simple question: Who called the police?

You can read about the event in the local news here.

You can read Metro’s official statement here.

You can read about the following arrests here.

I would like my readers to know that I myself am so well-acquainted with the bus system that I know the relevant route. If my memory serves me correctly, this would have been a Route 18 bus which serves the Ames/72nd corridor. I don’t take them a lot anymore, and apparently that is a good thing.

Maybe.

I didn’t hear about the mob incident until I told a coworker I had been verbally abused by a man on another route—Sunday evening.

I thought it was a one-off. It was the first time it has happened to me. I’ve had only a few scary incidents throughout my several months of using public transportation, and all the others occurred not on a bus but on my way to a bus stop, on my way out of a parking lot, or at a bus stop. I’ve been spat at—once. I have been yelled at—a couple of times. Most of the times I’ve reported it. I reported encounters along the same route twice—because twice were all they occurred—and even though the second encounter could hardly be called that, I remember seeing a patrol car go down that street afterward as I was walking to the stop, a little conveniently timed around the timeframe I had reported for my former regular walk to the bus stop.

I called 911 itself once because I heard a woman screaming. The screaming stopped before they got there. And yet—

they got there.

I was still there. I told the dispatcher I had both called and tried to locate the source of the screaming. She asked me if I would be comfortable waiting for the police, and I was. I was a little scared. What if they didn’t believe me? What if they thought I was pranking them? Instead, two women police got out of the sherrif’s car several minutes later and approached me. I feel like women police are decried all the time. What are we doing in a men’s field?

I told them what I’d heard and the impression it gave me. They thanked me and continued to check out the area. I never heard anything more of it. I never heard anything like You shouldn’t have called us or Are you sure you weren’t imagining it?, either.

How did I feel about it? A little worried. It was uncomfortably close to where I lived at the time. How else? A little comforted by the fact that women had come—whether or not that was intentional. I am a young woman myself. If their choice of officers was intentional, then they thought perhaps farther than I had when I made the call: That if it was a woman screaming, and a woman reporting, perhaps male officers would have intimidated us.

Enough said. This essay isn’t about those incidents as much as it is about the incident regarding which I haven’t called the police—yet. Because, in my opinion, someone else already should have.

I was writing. On the bus. Which is something I like to do. It was relatively empty. I had one of the more raised seats, and I had both my earbuds in, which is also something I like to do. And gradually I realized the man in one of the lower seats, diagonal to mine across the aisle, was looking at me—and talking.

I did not remove my earbuds. Contrary to popular accusation, I do believe in stranger danger. Or maybe I just don’t talk to people who don’t need talking to. It’s usually quite the endeavor to get me to listen to something as much as “You remind me of X character!” or “I like your hair!”

This was nothing of the sort, as I realized when I switched my earbuds in Be Aware mode. I did not take them out. I had already successfully avoided eye contact and was not about to make it. Not when I began to catch traces of the sort of language he was using.

Then he opened a packet of some convenience snack and threw the corner of the wrapper at me.

Foil. Maybe it was an accident. I went back to visibly writing and probably just as visibly ignoring him.

I should probably note here that it is a rule not to eat on the bus.

The language continued. He ate on the bus. My ignoring continued. Then he finished his snack and shredded the rest of the wrapper and threw the pieces at me

with the exuberant energy of someone throwing rose petals before newlyweds.

Forgive my sarcasm.

We got to a stop. The bus remained practically empty. I slipped my laptop into my backpack, but did not get off, because we were about to start moving again.

The language continued. The earbuds persisted.

Finally at the next stop I got up with all my things, stepped past the man and his rose petals, and made my way up to the driver’s partition. A woman. A small woman.

Two small women, and a man who was now standing up some feet behind me.

“Excuse me, ma’am,” I said. “That man is, uh—” I smiled weakly— “—using vulgar language at me and also threw the pieces of his wrapper at me.”

Behind me, the man himself delivered the equivalent of Get the blasted blazes back to wherever you came from.

The driver told me he had been rude to her too. I was a little confused, but I nodded.

“I’m…gonna sit close to you, then, okay?”

“Yes.” She nodded. “Sit close.”

So I did. The man was still standing up and now he told me, spectacularly, to get off the bus.

Obviously the earbuds were gone now, but I still did not confront him directly. That was not, I believed, my responsibility. Not on a public bus with cameras every few feet along the ceiling.

“This [redacted] was stalking me in downtown Old Market!” he tried to tell the driver.

Finally she had had it. “Sir, that’s enough. You need to leave the bus.”

“Not unless this [redacted] does first!” He looked at me. “My family is cops. You—”

Still sitting, I looked at him. “I stalk nobody. I don’t care who your family is, but I am going to call the police myself if you don’t get off this bus immediately.”

He spluttered a bit and finally got off. He had ended up coming within six feet of me, and I did not appreciate it. My phone had been in my hand. Perhaps that was why he took me seriously enough to leave.

Eventually we got to the transit station. A security car pulled up and asked about the man. The driver told them he had gotten off. I’m not sure whether or not she told them how far it had escalated.

She told me, basically, that he was mental. Usually he behaved, so they let him ride. Once in a while something like this happened.

“Then someone needs to pick him up,” I said.

And that, I thought, was the end of it.

Until my coworker told me about the mob assault near 33rd and Ames.

This was only a few days ago. I still need to report it to Metro—and, I have now decided, to the police. Why? Because I was the one who was willing to call the police.

Maybe the driver would have if the man had actually attacked me. I don’t know what else she would have done. She was probably even smaller than I am.

What would have happened if I had gotten off the bus? He got up the first time I went to sit near the driver. What if he had followed me off? What if I had freaked out and listened to him and gotten off when he demanded I get off first? What if it had been me and him and a dark Omaha city street?

I hadn’t been stalking him. I had been writing HELLO in Chinese, and somehow he had gotten it into his head that I was stalking him and needed to leave. If that was genuine—what might he have done to me without the light, the cameras, the driver?

I don’t weigh much on average. My coat was thick enough it would have cushioned me somewhat. I had pepper spray and a flashlight and a whistle. I had my phone in my hands. 20 seconds and all of that could have changed.

What if I was a younger woman? What if I was one of those young guys who would’ve started yelling right back at the guy? I have had at least one other person yell at me that way before. “Get down here!” No. But the fact that they would yell something like that, implies that there are people who would obey.

Would the driver have just continued her route until we got to the transit center? For maybe ten minutes after the inappropriate language had commenced? After the man had already thrown pieces of his wrapper at me and seemed to be getting more and more agitated? What if I had not decided to get up and tell her? If he had attacked me in my seat, I could have been pinned there. She would probably not have been able to pull me off even if she had (illogically, arguably) tried to do so. The police could have taken too long if it was only then that they were notified.

I could be writing a very, very different essay right now—if I were writing one at all.

God and my Guardian Angel were with me that evening, and I thank God that I reacted the way I did. I thank God that the man listened to me when he did and got off the bus. I thank God that the driver finally told him to get off. That took courage. He had been rude to her, and she had apparently tolerated it. He was being rude to me, and she apparently tolerated that too. But when he approached me, she tried to put an end to it.

I am not saying the police are the cure-all, end-all. Neither am I saying that I hate the bus system. I do not. I am expressing concern that perhaps the situation should have been escalated sooner.

As far as I am aware, it is not normal for one passenger to start “cussing” out another. It is not normal for one passenger to start accusing another of stalking them. Still less should it be normal for one passenger to refuse to get off unless the other gets off first. I could have been the man’s relative and it still should not have been considered normal. Adults in Nebraska are mandatory reporters of child abuse, and I could easily have passed for a teenager. Even if it were clearly domestic abuse or violence, it should not have been considered normal.

I was at a bus stop once and a man across a parking lot started yelling at a young man who was standing near the bus stop. The two eventually ended up yelling at each other and pacing. I was ready to call the police, but the older man seemed to be retreating.

Eventually the younger man came up to me and asked to use my phone to call his dad. I told him I could text or call, myself (I do not hand my phone to strangers), and I asked if he would like me to call the police. He already had.

Good for him, say I. Observe, though, that I, another pedestrian, was ready to call the police.

A bus driver is not another pedestrian.

When a zoo animal is brought in for surgery, the zookeeper’s position is near their head. That is because, if the animal should wake from anaesthesia, it is the zookeeper’s duty to restrain the animal, first.

It is not quite the same thing, but it is similar.

When I am running a classroom, the children’s safety is my responsibility. When a driver is operating a public bus, they have rules. Many rules. Including how far from a bus stop they are allowed to halt the vehicle. If that distance is too far? Then a passenger could trip—through no fault of the driver—and the bus system could potentially be liable.

Liability should not be restricted to tripping hazards, and perhaps other drivers would do well to follow even the tripping hazard rule as well as did the driver whom I heard explain it to another passenger. Or the driver who told me off for not yet having adopted the use of a flashlight to signal my presence after dusk. Or the driver who berated another passenger so enthusiastically I was hard-pressed not to laugh aloud, merely to explain to them—once and for all—that she was never permitted to let anyone deboard in a construction zone.

Regardless. Even if I had not been brave enough to threaten to call the police that evening—

perhaps someone else should have already had them on the way.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author

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