The Route
another historical fiction vignette...and a decision
She looked more tired today than she had in weeks, Marian thought.
He waved her on. She stumbled up the bus steps, one boot catching briefly before she jerked herself fully onto the bus and swayed just half an inch.
Marian waited for her to find a seat before he started the bus moving again.
At least Eliza was here at all.
Her friend had stopped riding the …
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