Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Matthew E Meurer's avatar
Matthew E Meurer
Oct 20

Happy belated birthday!

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1 reply by Gabrielle Marie Kozak
Journey Bloomfield's avatar
Journey Bloomfield
Oct 15

Happpy late birthday, Gabrielle! I hope this coming year is lovely for you!

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