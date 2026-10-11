Hello everyone,

I turned 21 like 2 weeks ago and have had it on my to-do list since the night before my birthday to write y’all a birthday post. I started it approximately two times. I teased a picture I took on my birthday that you were only going to see in my birthday article. Well, here’s that article, because y’all need to see the picture.

I had been praying my Rosary just before. I wanted to photoshoot the ruts in the road—the evening shadows were epic. I think I could’ve made one look like a chasm from some fantasy book.

But I decided to wait until I had finished praying my Rosary. Which is pretty good.

I did, however, allow myself the thought that maybe God would find something even cooler for me to photograph.

Then I finished my Rosary, starting walking up the lit path for my evening check in, and—

a monarch butterfly.

I approached on tiptoe. Quietly. Moving slowly. I didn’t want to frighten her away.

I couldn’t. She couldn’t fly yet—her wings were still drying.

I came the last few feet on my knees because I hadn’t realized that yet. And then I placed my phone as close to her as I dared and started shooting.

So I got pictures of a beautiful, perfect butterfly on my birthday.

That being said, here’s another, more birthday-ish, birthday photo.

And, since COGNITO is my baby—

Anyway. I turned 21 and I had my shot of vodka. I moved the other day and I love my new place to bits. Can’t understand why. Possibly because it contains things like this absolute beauty.

And this one.

I got the vase on clearance. I am the Clearance Queen.

Anyway.

I am tired.

My 13th book releases in 20 days.

I hope y’all have a great Sunday.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author