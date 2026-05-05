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Off the Page
He had been sitting there for a long time now.
The air around him wasn’t cold, but he was slowly becoming aware of a shivering that sank deep into his spine and wouldn’t let go. He pulled his legs closer to him, his face between his knees, his arms bare in a way that he hated.
There was something in his throat again, but he ignored it. Footsteps passed hi…
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