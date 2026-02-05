To the spam caller who has rung my phone about 65 times in the last 22 business hours
To Whom it does Not Concern, but Who Has Concerned Themselves:
I address you today in genuine disbelief at your virtuous persistence in dialing my number. Never have I been so wanted, so highly valued. Not in all my twenty years have I received this many calls—except, perhaps, from your less enduring friends.
You appear to have a schedule—an 8-6 work cloc…
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