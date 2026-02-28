Today Is My Feastday
Going to interrupt my daily meta-commentary on author life with…
In the convent, I was Sr. Marie Gabrielle of the Sorrowful Virgin.
(first names sound familiar???)
Today is the traditional feast of St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin, Passionist.
(sound familiar yet???)
I still call him my patron. So today is my feastday, though mostly in a way only he and I…
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