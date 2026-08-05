Something unique happens when a name is inscribed on the pages of history. Whether it’s Hitler, Marie Antoinette, or Eve, the name that once belonged to a living person becomes something else: An inscription on a gravestone.

A symbol.

It makes sense that we reduce dead people to names, to symbols, to roles. That’s how we learn them. How we remember them. It’s not, “my Great-Grandma was this person,” not anymore. It becomes, “my Great-Grandma did this.”

Where that “reduction” becomes a problem is when it is used to bury a person while they are still alive.

Wife. Mother. Feminist. Trad wife. Old maid.

Husband. Father. Patriarch. Trad husband. Bachelor.

There are two words missing from those lists.

Woman and man.

There are observable, objective realities. God writes into our bodies and souls woman or man.

He does not write ideology or future.

God sees us without reduction. That is why any ideology that seeks to reduce a person to a societal role or consequence intrinsically does, in fact, reduce them. Because how God sees us is how we truly are.

What does this mean in our daily lives? To me, it means I try not to put people in boxes. Not to decide They did this, ergo that. Not to hate them on principle.

It also means I ask to be seen as closely as possible to who I actually am.

I am not married. I hope not to marry. I am no longer a religious Sister. That does not make me a feminist. I believe women and men are complementary and may be equally loved by God. That does not make me a feminist, either. I believe men and women are intrinsically equal, and that is because, again, they may be equally loved by God (I cannot say equally alone because a specific woman may be loved more than a specific man, and vice versa), and as a Christian and Catholic, it is my duty to see things as closely to God’s point of view as I can.

I am not a trad wife, either. Again, I hope never to marry, and not because I hate men—but yes, partially because I fear them. Not that I do not fear myself, but as a single woman, it is easier for me to have to look after one adult than two. I hope never to marry, and not because I hate children. I teach them every day at work and delight in doing so. I may adopt one or two someday, if I find myself in a position to give them the best childhood available. And if so? I will be a trad mother. Because I was—and am—a trad woman first.

What makes me a “trad” woman, then? Why is that not a reduction? Because I strive to make my womanhood as traditional to God’s design as possible.

So, my friends, remember that, before all the boxes, comes a person: Yourself.

And be that person before you let anyone squish you into a box.

Because that person is whom God sees—and whom He will judge.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author