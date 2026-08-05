Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ's avatar
Russ
16h

I wont argue with you about that but I can say I know women return to leaders of the household and the community. Men return to being stewards of the eatth

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gabrielle Marie Kozak and others
Jason Chastain's avatar
Jason Chastain
11h

Motherhood is a good step towards trad. 😁

I go by “trad dad” on the male side of that. 😎😎

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gabrielle Marie Kozak · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture