In my bed by night I sought him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, and found him not. I will rise, and will go about the city: in the streets and the broad ways I will seek him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, and I found him not. The watchmen who keep the city, found me: Have you seen him, whom my soul loveth?

The Cathedral of St. Cecilia, Omaha, NE. Photography by the Author.

There is in Omaha a bus route that goes right past St. Cecilia’s Cathedral. Route 3, I believe. But you can see the two towers quite a ways off. I’m pretty sure it’s their Angelus bells I hear on occasion, too.

And the Angel of the Lord declared unto Mary; And she conceived by the Holy Ghost.

I don’t know much of the Catholic history of the Midwest. I didn’t know about St. Cecilia’s Cathedral before I moved here, and I’ve never gone there for church because I attend the pre-Vatican II Mass. I nearly visited for my Snow in April method writing trip, but I ended up putting St. Margaret Mary’s parish church in the book instead. It was much closer to the University.

Yesterday, though, I finally visited. Just on a whim. It’s a cathedral, after all, and predates the Second Vatican Council. I’ve been to cathedrals in Europe. Why not in Nebraska?

The Author Eating Lunch on the Cathedral Steps. No need for European fencing here!

I rather liked it, honestly. The architecture? Splendid. I was at the consecration of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas on May 11, 2023. St. Cecilia’s is bigger and from what I can tell, both were modeled after European cathedrals. In stonework, at least. I may not be an actual architect, but I have an appreciation for tasteful building design as befits one whose author tagline is The Architect Author.

Oh me goodness..

Nobody else was in the church. Excellent. So I stepped quietly through the side of the church and then crossed the middle aisle to walk back down the other side. There were some leaflets out and I glanced through them. Close enough to the Traditional formula to give me chills. It could’ve been the real Sacrament.

Maybe it would be if their priests were legitimate, I thought. It still hit me that I could easily silence my conscience and come here for the Sacraments and convince myself I had lost nothing.

There were the holy water fonts. The old, beautiful wooden confessionals. Even the old altar.

What do they use the old altars for now?

There is the liturgical green. But not over the Tabernacle. Do they even use the Tabernacle?

It looked beautiful. Splendid, even. Except the statues in the alcoves along the walls. I didn’t photograph them intentionally. They were ugly. Well-done, maybe, but ugly. Maybe I’m a diehard Catholic with disdain for nearly all but exquisite likenesses and awe-inspiring painting. Maybe I’m just sentimental. But I didn’t like what came across to me as slightly more rudimentary, more hyperrealistic depictions of Christ the King, St. Joseph, and St. Anne with the Blessed Virgin Mary. Like someone had begun to pull them out of hunks of wood but was content to leave them as jagged wood. That’s an exaggeration, but it was the impression I walked away with. Brute strokes to pull out human forms that were perhaps only too human for a woman who bore a Son only because the Holy Ghost had overshadowed her.

Apparently I did get one: in the corner of my photograph of the sanctuary. I don’t like statues of Mary that exaggerate her…physicality I believe she would have modestly veiled.

Then there was the question as to why we had a whole Fall-themed bundle…sitting in the sanctuary. From what I remember, my own kind will often put shafts of wheat into a flower arrangement, or similar. But I don’t think we have full-on displays like this one. I may be wrong.

… Okay, then. Where’s the turkey?

A fall harvest elegantly placed on the marble floor of the sanctuary.

No flowers on the altar, though.

The painting was beautiful. Modern-ish, but beautiful.

Pipe organ??? Yes, please…

Overall I walked away with one main impression: The Cathedral had been Protestantized.

To understand me, you’d have to have seen one of our several Traditional Catholic chapels. Most specifically, its sanctuary.

Blurry photograph from online: Mt. St. Michael’s, Spokane. This is the altar rail at which I knelt to make my novitiate promises.

A Sister’s Golden Jubilee. Back to the author’s photography…

From the Anima Mariae. I’m on the left.

A TINY peek at the Cloister Chapel…

A May shrine at the former (?) Our Lady of Fatima & St. Cajetan’s Chapel, Florida

A Convent Chapel in Iowa. They recently built a new chapel and I hear there’s an Open House next weekend…but no one to drive me to Iowa. Shucks. Same altar, though.

The exterior of a church in Colorado that was still in the process of being finished when I was there a year ago

The interior of their temporary school & parish chapel…

Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Nebraska

Religious Ceremonies at the former Most Holy Trinity Seminary, Brooksville, Florida.

Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Nebraska, during the Paschal Season.

Now let us look at the sanctuary of St. Cecilia’s Cathedral again.

St. Cecilia’s Cathedral, photograph taken by the author

Anglican Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, image from online

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, image from online

Maybe some Novus Ordo cathedrals and chapels keep the saints and their little devotionals. Maybe they don’t. All I know is that, when I walked into St. Cecilia’s Cathedral, I didn’t find the hearty, almost rustic atmosphere of traditional Catholicism. I found something…stripped.

The paintings remained. Who’s gonna paint them over? We’re not the English Reformation, presumably. The stained glass windows remained…well, I guess I must concede so. I personally believe the windows were awful.

Distant photograph of a stained glass window at St. Cecilia’s

Professional photography (not mine) of a stained glass window at Mt. St. Michael. They sell postcards. I’m not sure St. Cecilia’s does.

What happened to our devotion, St. Cecilia’s? Where is the linen on our altar rail? Where are the flowers? Why are the saints hiding themselves in dark wood impressions? Where is the Catholic spirit demanding righteous decoration for a representation of our Mother and God’s?

My parish’s Marian decorations for May

The year-round statue and side altar

You kept the altar. What do you use it for now? Do you give Communion in the hand? Are the hands of your priests more qualified to touch It than are my own as a laywoman? Are their mouths more qualified than my own to pronounce the sacred words of Consecration? To touch the altar stone you left unprotected in your museum?

That circle—those traces of cementing—are those yet the first-class relics that must be contained within every altar stone? I see the crosses. I have seen the stonemason step forward to cement the relics into the altar of the Cathedral of St. Thomas. Why are yours here, exposed? I have seen fires lit in consecration. Why do I find the stone here, close enough that I could touch it if I so dared? That I, a laywoman, may approach the stone upon which was offered countless Sacrifices of the Mass—into which were sealed the relics of the saints?

Why have you put chalices into a display box? Do you not still use them?

Why do they get glass and the altar stone doesn’t? Could it be because they are made of precious metals?

This is an old French monstrance, yes. Do you not know that the likes of it are still used in Benediction?

Would you believe me if I told you I have myself worn a religious habit with a wimple? If I told you that my bishops still wear the garb I find in the background?

What if I told you that in my convent, we did not iron creases? We ironed the wrinkles out. Creases were an abomination.

And what of the ruler? Would you thus despise your past? It is modern culture that would fill children with fear at the sight of a religious habit. Will you then join them, St. Cecilia’s?

In your Christmas Market, there is a literal Barbie Doll Christmas tree. Have you lost, then, your sense of modesty, St. Cecilia’s? Why would you endorse a Christmas tree covered in—legs?

Could we also discuss the video gamer and race-car tree?

I saw Santa Claus everywhere. Perhaps I missed him, but I did not see St. Nicholas. Perhaps I also missed the Advent leaflets and wreaths. Perhaps you will pull those out next week. Perhaps they will be the modern ones with the white candle in the middle. Though, honestly, I am disappointed that you would fill your bookstore with Christmas while apparently forgetting the preceding Liturgical season.

Why was I, the Traditional Catholic visitor of a building whose legitimacy I did not recognize, the only woman I saw in a long, flowing skirt? Why were there only women on the actual premises, and why were those women in pants?

Why was I the youngest woman I saw? Where is your younger generation?

I did not wear a veil. I did not see if anyone else did, because I was the only one in the church.

Come to think of it, I can’t remember having noticed a sanctuary lamp, either. Whose Presence would I have been disrespecting by bowing rather than kneeling before what I remembered as once the Tabernacle of Him Whom my soul seeketh?

“That chapel was once a home. A home of my Beloved. My heart was locked into that Tabernacle.” — Gabrielle Zapata, COGNITO

Perhaps, once, your tabernacle was His home. Perhaps, too, in a day long past, my heart might have found itself locked with Him within.

But now?

In my bed by night I sought him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, and found him not. I will rise, and will go about the city: in the streets and the broad ways I will seek him whom my soul loveth: I sought him, and I found him not. The watchmen who keep the city, found me: Have you seen him, whom my soul loveth? — The Canticle of Canticles: 3:1-3

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author