NB: This essay will contain spoilers from Trooper A4: The Wolf Conquest. If you’d like to read it beforehand, you can find it on Amazon here.

“I lost my dad for fifteen years. I know exactly how you feel, and more, Julien Ransom!”

Someone asked me the other day if I’d written Trooper A3 last. That it was the best of the four-book Trooper Series. I said no. Trooper A4 came last.

It was also the most complicated to write.

But to understand why, you have to understand the characters—and what formed them.

There are three teenagers who are the main “protagonists” of A4: Via Pacis Dawes Whyte, Julien Ransom, and Eryka Ulven. We start off with Via as Via Dawes. A sixteen-year-old girl who grew up with her aunt and uncle because her mother has been in an asylum for over a decade, and—her father?—no one knows.

Or is supposed to know.

Via doesn’t know it, but she was taken violently from her parents at two years old. Prescribed a medication preventing her mother’s insanity from manifesting itself in her—a medication which was both a sedative to the T7 running in her veins and a drug that filled her days with nausea. Via grows up angry. Gets to visit her mother only a few times a year, and her mother is allowed to say nothing about Via’s father. Even her surname, Via knows, is not her own. It is her mother’s brother’s.

That is why, when her best friend Eryka realizes Via is a superhuman and invites her over for an afternoon to watch documentaries on the Purple Blitzkrieg from two generations before them, neither girl quite knows what to do with the fact that Via tests positive for T4.

Via goes to bed happy, strangely enough. She knows her surname now. She knows where her father has been contained for the past decade. She knows where she comes from and whose lineage she is.

Eryka, on the other hand, cannot sleep. Instead she slips out of her room hours later and syringes a sample of Via’s blood.

Because it contains T4—well, T7, but neither girl knows that. Because it can make both of them superhuman. Because Via is just an angry teenager, after all, right? Because Eryka can use it better.

The next day the police are searching for both teenagers. And Via has forgiven Eryka for the betrayal. Because Eryka is her only friend. Because, without her, what can she do?

They spend a couple of weeks becoming the city’s new vigilantes. The plan should work: They’ll teach the public that WIPA is wrong. That superhumans are not automatically dangerous. That it was wrong to lock up the Whytes for years and destroy the public narrative.

Then Eryka is taken down by a wolf that escaped its zoo enclosure. She’s badly hurt, T7 and all. Via watches as her friend is strapped to a stretcher and whisked off to the hospital. Then Via has to slip away. Because she can do nothing. Because she cannot get caught.

Eryka is nearly killed by the WIPA. That’s when she makes her choice and becomes a domestic terrorist. Known as “The Wolf,” Eryka goes on to attack WIPA police and terrorize the news forces. She becomes a symbol, not of vigilante goodness, but of revenge culminating in murder.

Via slips into the background. Forgotten. Afraid. Until the day she runs into Julien Ransom, her cousin.

What is Julien doing in New York? It’s quite simple, really. He grew up a superhuman—but no one knew. His mother? No one knew her, either, not even really his father—but Julien never felt the loss. He would have liked to know her, of course, but he belonged. He had a father who loved him and the old woman down the street who had babysat him since the mother vanished into the pages of a history no one was allowed to write.

Julien was half an orphan, but he was a whole child. Then “Miss Weiss” was taken prisoner by WIPA at a baseball game after ditching her disguise and deliberately exposing herself in an effort to protect Julien.

Who was apparently her nephew.

Walter Ransom let his son go. A mistake, perhaps. But Julien was seventeen and had only just discovered he came from the Whyte bloodline of apparent terrorism and whispered legends. From the Whytes, whose homemade documentaries were classified material in schools because they were “unpatriotic.” From a family that had nearly vanished over the last decade.

So Julien went to New York—to find out if Eryka Ulven really and truly was the monster the news made her out to be.

He got his answer when she tried to kill him for getting in her way and only WIPA and then Via Dawes saved him.

He meets his cousin for the first time. A girl just a year younger than him who says Eryka used to be her best friend.

Then they talk.

“Look, Via, we really have to stop her,” Julien told his younger cousin earnestly. “What have you been doing all this time?” Via closed her eyes, shaking her head. “Nothing, I guess,” she admitted. “But Via, she’s killing people!” Julien shouted. “How can you be doing nothing?” She looked at him then, and Julien thought he could see something of some old, formerly suppressed fear in her blue-purple eyes. “What could I do?” The words came rapidly. “I’m not strong like you and Eryka—”

Via is superhuman. And yet she believes she is weak. Because her role model’s belief was strength is dominance.

“So we’ll give them what they want—the first part, at least. But they don’t realize what they’re dealing with. We are going to spread, and we are going to write the name of our Wolf Pack in WIPA blood.”

It is Julien who teaches her what true strength is: Patience.

“Yeah, you are,” Julien contradicted her. His half-smile grew to a serious, thoughtful grin. “You’re just as physically strong as her, but you’re stronger mentally.” “Liar,” the redhead snapped, but she looked up, and her cheeks were dry. “I’m not lying,” Julien went on, unperturbed. “Eryka could only take so much of being a superhuman before she snapped, and now she’s a bad guy. You, Via—you’ve got the strength and courage to keep running and hiding. That’s real courage.”

And Via begins to believe in herself. To be able to smile. And she is reunited with her mother and then later her father.

Then Eryka strikes at the WIPA HQ itself—and Walter Ransom is killed. On accident. Because he stepped in between the Wolf and her victim.

And for once, Julien is the teenager who is angry. Who is broken. Not because he grew up like Via. Because her life was shattered at two, and his was shattered at seventeen. Because nothing was supposed to happen to his father—just a “normal” person, no T4, no history, no criminal history.

Evolet Whyte sees it. Evolet worries silently. But even Evolet does not see what is coming, days later, after the Whytes negotiate a ceasefire and a peace treaty with the Wolf. Julien disappears.

Because he lost the strength and the courage to keep running and hiding, as he might have said at one point. But, really, because he lost the patience to forgive.

But he is not T7. He is a hybrid of T4 and a normal human parent. And he cannot defeat Eryka.

… And yet she does not kill him. Why? We do not know. But she chose to spare his life. And then Via finds him.

“Julien?” she breathed. His sharp ears couldn’t help but hear her. “Go away,” her older cousin returned, turning away so she couldn’t see his face. But his voice betrayed him. “Julien, are you okay?” Via stepped even closer, then bent down. “Did you go after the Wolf?”

Yes, he did. He went after her for nothing but revenge tangled in justice. Because he couldn’t bear the thought of her being forgiven after she had killed his father.

Suddenly Julien turned to face her. “Why did it have to be Dad? Why him? It’s not fair on him or me—” “Nothing is fair!” Via shouted, losing her own temper. “I know you’re sad about your dad—my uncle. But you can’t let it get to you like this! It’s not your fault!” “But I—” Julien began, and then broke off as his voice cracked. Slowly, he dropped his fists. “It’s okay to cry,” Via told him quietly. “You told me so yourself.” “You don’t know what it’s like,” her older cousin returned bitterly, leaning against the wall as if he was suddenly, impossibly tired. “You didn’t—” “I did too,” Via broke in indignantly. “I lost my dad for fifteen years. I know exactly how you feel, and more, Julien Ransom!”

But that is not the end. Because feeling is not what matters. It is the acknowledgement of feeling that matters.

She stepped closer, her eyes narrowing into slits. “I didn’t want to cry, either.” “Dad wouldn’t want to see me cry,” Julien whispered. “He wouldn’t want to see you mad about something you can’t change, either!” Via shot back. “Figure it out, Julien. Your dad would want you to be sad for a bit, that’s normal. He’d want you to remember him. But blaming yourself? Acting like everything’s hopeless? No way! You are still alive, Julien. Whatever reasons your dad had for jumping in front of Great-Aunt Moira, I’m sure he thought they were good ones. I’m sure he didn’t expect to end up dead. And I’m also sure he didn’t expect you to act dead!” Breathlessly, Via stepped back, watching Julien as he wavered for a moment, then slowly slumped down, sitting against the wall, leaning his chin on his knees. He did cry then, and Via closed her eyes, standing there silently, sensing that Julien wouldn’t want anyone to see him crying. Via felt glad and relieved, as if there was a weight off her chest. She felt that Julien would feel better after crying it out, like she had some weeks before. So she waited silently for him to be finished. It didn’t take long. After a minute or so, her older cousin straightened, brushing the back of his sleeve across his cheeks. “I’m sorry,” he murmured, glancing at Via; and she thought she could see something of the old hopeful light in his eyes, except new in a way. “There’s nothing to be sorry for,” Via returned indignantly. “We’re even now.”

They are even. Because both have cried, after the loss of a parent, after the loss of a past that never happened, after the loss of a best friend.

Of course, the hurt does not end here. The war does not end here.

But two teenagers out of the three have learned that it is okay to cry.

And sometimes that is the lesson that matters.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Photo from Unsplash.com.