Trooper A1 Debuts Tomorrow!
eBook priced at $7.99 for ONE DAY ONLY!
Trooper A1: The Purple Blitzkrieg debuts NOVEMBER FIRST! Available as an eBook and in paperback and hardcover formats, my debut novel will be priced at -$2 the normal price, NOVEMBER FIRST ONLY!
If you enjoy dystopian, superhuman, science, and military fiction, you will enjoy this series! And the best part is: You don’t have to wait another two years for…
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