TROOPER A1 HAS LAUNCHED!
The Mission Begins Now...plus your custom FAN wallpaper!
The day is finally here! The first book of the TROOPER SERIES is now available on Amazon: TROOPER A1: THE PURPLE BLITZKRIEG!
The story doesn’t end here! TROOPER A2: LITTLE TROOPER releases DEC 1!
My valued subscribers will be receiving a complete custom DESKTOP WALLPAPER SET, TROOPER themed. This is the aesthetic of the entire series—put it on your laptop…
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