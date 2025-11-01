The day is finally here! The first book of the TROOPER SERIES is now available on Amazon: TROOPER A1: THE PURPLE BLITZKRIEG!

The story doesn’t end here! TROOPER A2: LITTLE TROOPER releases DEC 1!

My valued subscribers will be receiving a complete custom DESKTOP WALLPAPER SET, TROOPER themed. This is the aesthetic of the entire series—put it on your laptop…