Veronica had no need for bullet trajectory calculations at the castle. She scraped them out in the dirt anyway. So maybe she was insane. Well, then—she’d enjoy the math part of it while she still could.

She’d need a pretty big bullet to cause any real damage, it turned out. More like a cannonball. Fortunately Veronica hadn’t expected any differently. That was why cannons had been invented, hadn’t they? Fourteenth century or something of Earth time? She wasn’t sure when, but it didn’t matter. There was no Google here, anyway. Not since she had smashed her phone.

Then again there likely wouldn’t have been cell data in the first place.

“Earth time.” Strange that she was calling it that now. Not like anyone there would care. Because they didn’t know.

Hannah and Ben. Those were the children she was looking for. They must be here, too. They’d touched the book with the wooden flame-carved cover. So maybe they were here. And maybe they were already dead. And there were several people here Veronica wanted dead.

Fortunately all of that led her to the same place. The castle that looked ironically like an open book the longer Veronica stared at it with eyes that could darken the sun.

She could hang out here all day, tracing trajectories and geometry into the dirt, and then go to the castle once the sun set. And possibly be lynched long before then. If these villagers lynched.

Or she could head there now.

Veronica decided a nighttime advance would be much more aligned with the spirit of this world.

Besides, the dirt felt nice. Now she ground the heel of her hand into it as if she could press hard enough to change the color of her skin itself. Regardless of whether or not that was irrelevant. Of course it was. Everything was.

Unless she had a chance of killing the Queen, killing the assassin, questioning someone about the children, and finding a way out of this blasted place and back to Earth. Which, if she was insane, she probably didn’t.

She could be insane, Veronica decided. She was still going to take someone with her when she went down.

So she was going to get into the castle. There were likely several ways to do that. From where she was, she couldn’t see a moat. But there were likely still guarded doors. And the walls were pretty high. Impossible, really. Or she could grab a random villager and run an entire crazy hostage situation outside the walls. Yeah, that wouldn’t work either.

She’d very likely simply use a door, then. Doors were lovely things. Wonderful things. Spectacular planks of wood that either allowed or disallowed passage between—

Enough poetry. Veronica yanked her hand out of the dirt and slapped it against her face.

Dirt. Good. Doors. Castle walls. She was also pretty sure there’d been some gravel stuck to her hand, because now her cheek stung.

It could sting. She had things to do. One of which was definitely not finding a rope.

The rope objective did not go well. It didn’t take Veronica long to confirm that clothesline would not suffice, even if she could possibly use it to strangle someone. The assassin deserved worse, though, and so did the Queen probably, so Veronica left the village housewife her clothesline.

Though, technically, if she was in a coma, then none of these people actually existed and Veronica could do as she liked.

She was not in a coma. Her ankle still screamed.

Veronica found a pleasantly dark corner of someone’s fenced backyard and sat herself in it like she was a tree that had grown there for centuries.

That was about when some annoyingly persistent part of her mind noted loudly that none of the trees here in the village could be older than a few centuries.

No matter. Irrelevant. Stupid.

Stupid, she remembered. The girl had written that in her notebook.

Suddenly Veronica froze.

The girl—who had she been? Why had she been with Mara?

And where had she gone?

Veronica’s jaw dropped abruptly. Could the girl have been Hannah Lee?

She had had a modern notebook, Veronica remembered. Spiral-bound. With a pencil. Though Veronica was pretty sure the pencil had been left behind. Now that she thought about it, the girl’s clothes had been modern, too.

She had to be Hannah Lee unless there was a regular importation of similarly-aged children from Earth. Which there had better not be or Veronica was going to invent gunpowder herself and blow everything up.

Which might ultimately be fun.

Veronica slapped herself again, though her hand wasn’t as freshly dirty anymore after several minutes of rope-hunting. Fun was irrelevant. She could have fun later when she got back home and told her boyfriend about—

Her eyes were not wet. Her eyes were not wet.

She rubbed them anyway.

If she was in a coma, Jack might not exist either. Veronica bit her lip so hard it bled—or maybe that was just the taste of earlier. Hang it, if she was in a coma, then nothing had any duty to exist.

Not a coma. This wasn’t a coma.

Veronica felt like kicking her feet against the dirt regardless.

Wait—

If it was a coma, then what happened when she died?

If nothing happened—

Wait. No. If she wasn’t actually here, then maybe a coma wasn’t a thing, either. Maybe—

Her head was starting to hurt. Probably because she had just slammed it back against the fence.

Veronica did it again. Hard enough to concuss herself. Well, she hoped it was hard enough. Because if she could get a concussion, maybe she could be in a coma, too. Did people feel pain in comas?

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” she mumbled.

Nonsense, maybe. No, definitely. She could be nonsensical if she wanted to.

“Ueaukmon,” she hissed at the air like it had offended her.

Then she raised her chin almost proudly.

Stupid. Seriously. She was acting like a child.

Veronica knocked her head into the fence again— Stopped. Stared. She’d intended to get up again immediately after, but there was dizziness. For just an instant.

Yes. Her head hurt. That was not the problem.

“Dehydrated,” Veronica growled.

Kael was not hungry, but Nyra made him eat anyway. Breakfast the cook said Anna had never showed up for. Well, that just meant Nyra had more food to watch her younger brother eat.

“Your nose is crooked,” she noted aloud for what had to be the seventh time as she continued to observe.

He nodded—a bit too hard. Something cracked sharply in the back of his neck, and his free hand shot up to rub it. “I am aware.”

“You’re going to have to clean your room. Put your bedding by the fire. And dry the floor,” Nyra went on pensively. “And then we can leave.”

“You look like a strangled rat,” Kael returned unhelpfully. “You want to leave?”

She stared at him blankly. “We have no choice.”

“No—” Kael began, then broke off as his eyes widened. “Oh. Vireya.”

“The Queen,” Nyra corrected him, “would like the strangers eliminated as soon as possible.”

He blinked. “She said—?”

“No.” Nyra shook her head. “She’s still in her room. Hasn’t left it. Unwell. Either we deal with the strangers, or there will be consequences when she is well again.”

“Unwell,” Kael repeated.

There was a pause as he stared at his wooden plate. Vireya was never unwell. Something must have happened—

Nyra’s eyes were too dark, too distant. Kael’s mouth dropped open slightly—painfully—as he considered.

Nyra. Something had been wrong with her when she came back last night. And Vireya, too— Something was wrong. With—the strangers.

Nothing was wrong with him, though—

That thought defeated itself the instant he accidentally brushed his sleeve against his face. There was a lot wrong with him. Just not with his mind.

Women. Vireya. Afowse. Even Nyra. Hang it, Anna, too.

All crazy. Insane.

Maybe he just needed more breakfast.

Emptying his cup, Kael glared at the crumbs on his plate and stood up abruptly.

“This world has problems,” he announced like it changed something. “I do not like them.”

Nyra nodded sympathetically. “That is understandable.” She crouched in her chair and eyed his cup. Perhaps it had offended her previously—Kael was not sure.

He leveled his eyes at her. “So do we nap or do we leave now.”

She considered that for only a moment before she answered.

“We nap.”

Anna’s head appeared in the doorway. Thankfully Kael recognized her before he launched the cup at the motion.

“You have returned,” Nyra observed dryly.

The girl’s eyes went wider than Kael had seen them before in his life. Or in hers, for that matter.

“I—”

“I am being rude,” Nyra went on, standing up abruptly. “Of course you have not been anywhere.”

Anna simply continued to stare. In the meantime, Kael stood up, leaving the plate and cup on the table. He half-shoved his chair back into place, then stumbled vaguely towards the hallway and the stairs.

“Don’t sleep in your bed while it’s still wet or you’ll get sick,” Nyra muttered as she followed, brushing past Anna as if both had forgotten about her entirely.

She watched them go. Both tired, apparently.

She had not told them about Trystan. Nor about Mara the hunter.

Well…they’d find out at some point. In fact, Anna was surprised they were both here, though Kael had obviously been out earlier. She would have thought they’d be actively seeking Ben. Or Hannah. Or the other stranger who had killed Mara.

Her stomach twisted again. Anna glanced down at her dress, her eyes narrowing.

Ben and Hannah were strangers. She knew that. Elin was…something else. Anna knew that too, even if she wasn’t going to sit down and figure it out yet.

But a stranger had killed Mara. One of the villagers.

That meant…

Anna could have run into the stranger. Could have been…

Anna swallowed hard and stepped off in the direction the assassins had taken—towards her own room, too. Suddenly the castle felt very empty.

Kael was humming something loudly as she walked past his open door. A lullaby, Anna thought. That was what she had decided it was, anyway, a long time ago. She had no memories of lullabies.

Or of bedtime stories. Or schooling besides Vireya’s. Or a mother’s voice and gentle touch.

Kael did, though, apparently.

Anna took a moment to glance briefly through the doorway. He was facing mostly away from her, his body angled as he studied…something. Smooth, dark—slightly reflective in the sunlight from the window.

Anna blinked once. Then kept walking.

Trystan was pretty sure the woman had not seen him. Still, he held his breath as if he feared she could hear him from several hundred feet away.

He had not wanted to see her. He had wanted to get home, or to the tavern. Anywhere besides…the back of his barn.

But the woman was apparently interested in his cows. Rather, in their watering system.

It wasn’t actually a system, though Trystan liked to call it that even if the word didn’t seem to come from anywhere besides his family’s generational lingo. It was more of a gravity-utilizing path for water flow. Trystan kept it clean by daily net-filtering and sometimes other maintenance. It originated at a spring not too far away and was lined with pebbles his father had collected years ago.

Trystan had a growing feeling that the woman was about to drink from the water just before it reached the carved-out log his cattle drank from.

He was right. She bent carefully, her posture awkward as she first attempted to use her hands to scoop up the water, then gave up and simply lowered her head to the source.

He studied her harder as she kept drinking. Then slipped back around the corner of his barn when she straightened at least two minutes later. There was a faint sound—something like a crack. Trystan flexed his knuckles and jumped as a similar, quieter crack dropped into his awareness.

She had not heard it. She could not have heard it.

… He hoped.

Trystan risked another quick glance around the barn and saw to his relief that she had not turned to face him.

Well, she was dressed like a villager now, anyway. Good for her—except for the fact that her clothes belonged to his second-cousin, and Trystan knew enough about the man to know he would have stuffed himself into his own straw mattress before opening the door to an apparition such as Trystan had seen the murderer earlier.

Because of course that was who she was. No one else but a stranger would be drinking cow-water.

And even now, Trystan was not certain what he thought of that. Well, not the cow-water. The stranger in general.

She had killed Mara—even if she had seemed shocked about it. There had been a knife. There had been blood all over. Mara had been dead, and she was still dead, though Jan from Duncan’s farm had come by earlier to take her body home before any of the village children went out to play.

It was all a shock, really. Trystan swallowed as he thought about it. People didn’t simply get killed. Not here, anyway. Not without reason. And it was a small village. Everyone got along pretty well.

But now Mara the hunter was lying cold and stiff on her own bed, and a stranger had done it.

Trystan had heard whispers before. Usually between young people. About why strangers were killed upon contact with the village. The Queen had never given a reason.

But apparently this was it.

Trystan pressed himself harder against the side of his barn after another quick glance at where the stranger had been.

She was gone.

He knew instantly that he did not like that.

She had not walked back towards the village—she would have had to pass through his line of sight. She was no longer just outside the cattle pasture. That meant…

That meant she could very, very likely be behind the barn.

And he had just glanced around the corner.

Trystan held his hand tightly over his pounding heart like the gesture could somehow slow it down.

Alright, so she was behind the barn and had possibly seen him. Yes, she was deadly. And yes, he was alone—

Trystan’s eyes flicked towards his house. The opposite direction from the cattle pasture.

Maybe he could run for it. Get inside. Barricade the door. Of course, then he would have to explain to his wife.

Or protect her.

Trystan was vaguely aware that his face might be turning white. It was tingly, anyway. His right hand groped along the side of the barn—and then his fingers closed around the handle of his pitchfork.

Perfect, he thought before the word could horrify him.

His gaze shifted towards the pitchfork. The prongs were still slightly dirty from last night’s manure, despite the rain. Nothing that belonged within inches of anyone’s body—

His attention was still on the pitchfork when the shadow jumped across the corner of his vision.

One soiled hand thudded into the wood of the barn beside his head. The other set of fingers wrapped themselves around his wrist and the pitchfork handle and shoved those into the barn, too, so hard his knuckles tore into the wood. Or the wood tore into his knuckles. Trystan did not care—he was too busy screaming manfully.

Just in case his wife could hear him. He did not need her to come running out with the iron kettle.

The stranger’s face was directly in front of his now. Her tunic still slightly wet. Her eyes…dangerous. Naturally.

Her right hand dropped down to catch his free left wrist before it even had time to consider doing anything to change the situation. Then she dragged it up, parallel to where she held his right hand and the pitchfork. Trystan was pretty sure the splinter he felt was at least an inch long. Probably an exaggeration, though.

“There’s no need for escalation,” she hissed.

He would have blinked had he not been deathly certain that if he lost awareness for one split second he might be dead the next. Not like awareness was currently helping, but that was beside the point.

His breath was as ragged as a bloated cow’s. It was a very good thing his wife was not here. Then again, bloated cows’ breath tended to be less frequent than his—

“Are you a civilian,” the woman gritted through what looked like an attempt at clenched teeth. Or maybe they had been clenched so long her face had grown used to it.

“Ci—” he choked out.

Civilian. He did not know that word. And he was not a cylinder.

Not yet, anyway. Depending on her intentions.

“A normal person,” the woman roared.

He flinched. He actually flinched. There was no other way to describe it.

“I have not yet milked the cows,” Trystan stammered as if that might help the situation. Then again, perhaps that was failure, too. Bessie would consider it so.

Something in her eyes changed. Trystan screamed again before he could help himself. Then he realized her grip had loosened just enough that he could feel sudden warm wetness on his knuckles.

“Milked the cows,” the stranger echoed.

He nodded so hard his head hit the barn wall and a surely indistinguishable mist slipped over his eyes.

“…You have food,” the woman went on.

Trystan breathed. He actually dared breathe.

“Are you hungry?” he whispered feebly.

She stared at him like the answer was obvious. Which, he realized a moment later, it was.

Which led to the second problem. If it counted as a problem, compared to being pinned against his own barn by a woman dressed in his male second-cousin’s recently washed clothing.

The food was in the house. His wife was also in the house.

“Where is the food,” the woman spissed.

That was not a word. Trystan was aware it was not. But he had decided long ago that it was the closest thing to the noises his barn cats made when he accidentally stepped on their tails.

He did not bite his lip. He did not move. Yes, he spoke, but Trystan made certain that he did not move.

“I can get it.”

She did not release him. In fact, she pressed his hands harder into the wood again. Trystan flinched a second time before he could remind himself that he was not moving.

“Yeah, fat chance of that,” the woman muttered.

His eyebrows shot up involuntarily. He was not “fat.” He was, in fact, lean. His wife made sure of that.

For a moment, the woman did nothing. Trystan got the feeling he liked that less.

Then he realized her hands and arms were shaking in the same instant she did.

He did not see her next movement. He was, in fact, sure he saw stars.

She jerked him forward, then used her left hand to tear the pitchfork out of his grip as she slammed him back against the barn. Then her hands caught both his arms and pulled them diagonally down while her right leg came up and swept behind his knees. They thudded into the dirt, his core and head nearly following before she sidestepped behind him, twisting both hands against his back and holding them there.

“Heavus,” Trystan said before he caught his breath again. Somehow the word was more important.

His knees hurt. His hands hurt. His arms burned. His head spun. In fact there was not a single part of him that was not complaining, except, perhaps, his stomach.

Then nausea hit him so badly he immediately regretted the assessment.

“Unnecessary,” the woman breathed almost down his neck. Trystan found it exponentially more disagreeable than when Bessie snuck up on him and snorted. “You should not have—”

Was she going to say he should not have moved? Because he had not moved. She had. Trystan opened his mouth to complain and promptly shut it again.

“—talked,” the woman finished finally.

Equally unfair. He had said nothing until after— Well, fine, he had talked. But he had said nothing…offensive. Which she definitely had.

“I would like breakfast,” the stranger said abruptly while leaning even closer.

Trystan did blink this time.

Of course she would like breakfast. Natural after asking where the food was. Natural after shoving him up against his own barn wall—

“Now.” She jerked him backwards just hard enough that Trystan began to doubt his kneecaps.

Well, he would have to introduce her to his wife, then. And make sure that the stranger did not damage her. Though he was very settled with the idea of his wife’s damaging the stranger at this point.

“Inside,” he said finally. “I can get you breakfast…lunch…inside.”

Dear Reader,

This is as many chapters as I’ve planned to publish here on Substack. However…if more are requested…I may change my mind.

Until then…

God bless you and thank you for reading!