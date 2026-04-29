two
Off the Page
I’m alive. I’m actually alive.
That means someone tried to kill me.
Agent stopped running. Her breath came hard and fast. Her short hair clung to her head, drenched in sweat although it was getting colder every minute. Leaning against a fence post, she let her eyes slam shut as she tried to listen for running boots over the sound of her heartbeat.
The post…
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