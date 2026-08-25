How many of you actually believe I was a nun for almost two years? I keep seeing headlines on Jason Arday and they make me want to ask.

Plot twist, though. I’m not revealing any secrets. Not today, anyway. I want to talk about the Fatima secrets, because I genuinely had to ask myself this evening: Has any of my audience even heard of Fatima?

Because the Fatima secrets were messages three small children were willing to face death rather than reveal.

I think a lot of you are Protestant. Some atheist. A few Novus Ordo. Even fewer Sede. But today I'm asking all of you the same question: Who has heard about the Miracle of the Sun, October 13, 1917?

Headlines said the sun danced in the sky. Dried people’s clothes. Struck the fear of judgment into souls that had mocked God and His Mother only moments before. Headlines. Witnesses. You can only call something hallucination up to a certain point. 1917 was so long ago now that some people today would probably call it hallucination anyway. That’s their own choice. But I’m not talking about the miracle today. I’m talking about the kids whose parents feared for their children’s lives, because their children had told everyone there would be a miracle.

Walsh wrote a beautiful book. Red Banners, White Mantle. It talks about the children. It talks about the Mother. It talks about Rasputin and Lenin and the Soviets. I highly recommend it to anyone who wants to know more about Fatima than what my poor brain is going to pull up for you tonight.

Do you believe it is proper to revere the Mother of God?

These children were raised to do so. But they had children’s habits. Little bits of pettiness. Little bits of negligence. Pride. Vanity. Some irreverence.

And then one day a beautiful woman came to them in their grazing fields. Stood on a small tree. A miserable tree. And told them to pray and sacrifice, because many sinners were going to Hell. Because there was no one to pray and sacrifice for them.

“Pray, pray a great deal, and make sacrifices for sinners, for many souls go to Hell because they have no one to make sacrifices and pray for them.” — The Blessed Virgin Mary

She came several more times. She showed them her Son, the last time. She answered their questions—sometimes. She called them her children. She told children—very young children—the truth we so often hesitate to trust them with: Some people go to Hell. And she showed it to them, and later they said they thought they would have died had she not given them strength.

Fatima wasn’t the first time Our Lady had come to children. She spoke to two while weeping at La Salette. She smiled on St. Thérèse. She told St. Bernadette to drink.

These children, she explicitly asked to suffer. She told them generally when they would die. And she came for them when they did.

I mentioned convent secrets. One thing perhaps not many know about is the Holy Rule. I think all congregations or orders have one. It's different for each. One rule about this Rule is that the laity are not permitted access. We joke about this with the postulants all the time. I got mine at my Vestition Ceremony. My name on the front. I still have the sticky note.

I kept it for almost a year, until I had to leave. Read parts of it every week. Treasured it. I told myself that eventually I’d memorize it for when the Communists took over and I couldn’t keep a physical copy anymore. We could reconstruct the Congregation from memory if we had to.

I never memorized it, because I don’t have it anymore. But, God willing, its words are still written on my soul, and part of the spirit of those words is the spirit of Fatima.

(That’s not a secret. That’s common knowledge. On the website, anyway.)

And so from time to time I ask myself. Am I still sacrificing for poor sinners? When I pray the Rosary, I end each decade with the children’s prayer: O my Jesus, forgive us our sins, save us from the fires of Hell. Lead all souls to Heaven, especially those in most need of Thy mercy. I smile when I think of my Mother—their Mother, His Mother, and mine—and I call her Mommy. I don’t really have one anymore. No Congregation, either.

But I have Mommy, and as I was thinking of her today, I wanted to ask who among you already know about the time she came to see three poor shepherd children.

Because unless ye be as little children, ye shall not enter the Kingdom of Heaven.

Who would I, as a child of God, be without my Mother?

God bless and Mary keep you always,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author

Subscribe

Share

Gabrielle Zapata is an ex-nun protagonist who carries a blue crystal-bead rosary through the metafictional beginnings of a World War Three. Her story meets the world next month.

Preorder the Flagship