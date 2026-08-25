Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Peter's avatar
Peter
2d

Im Evangelical, we respect Mary for sure, but we dont pray to her or the other Catholic Saints, we pray only to Jesus, The Holy Spirit, and God The Father.

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Anat Dagan's avatar
Anat Dagan
2d

I like the way you use the polling feature 😀

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