Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Phoebe 🦦✨🩵's avatar
Phoebe 🦦✨🩵
18h

Honestly I've had these kind of thoughts many times, but God always nudges me to keep going. Don't give up, your work matters 💕

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1 reply by Gabrielle Marie Kozak
Shelly Gorham's avatar
Shelly Gorham
17h

I've just discovered you. Your work.

It's beautiful. ❤️

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1 reply by Gabrielle Marie Kozak
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