Hello friends,

[attempts morning daycare teacher arrival smile]

I’ve thought about writing this a few times over the past year. And I haven’t yet, because it’s pretty vulnerable, and I don't like being vulnerable. And there’s not much any of you can do, and that’s okay.

So, take this as a rant, I guess. Or a quiet conversation between friends. Or a phone call with a tired girl you’ve never met.

Because I’m feeling like a girl tonight. Not a woman. There is a difference.

I’ve been writing for as long as I can remember. Fine, maybe some people will call that hyperbole. It isn’t. I remember writing stories and then copying them out and mailing one or two to my grandmother for $5. I remember creating construction paper “field guides” on survival and other such things and tying them together into a collection. I remember writing silly detective stories on my iPad and I remember leading a co-authored historical fiction girls’ writing team in middle school. I remember actually publishing the first book of the 15-volume planned series at 13.

I remember illustrating stories. I remember putting them into paragraphs. I remember creating “trailers” in high school and stressing over my music choices because I wanted it to be public domain. (The trailers themselves were literal screen recordings on my school iPad, music playing in the background and timed perfectly as I swiped from photo to photo.)

There's one thing I don’t remember: A time when I wasn't packaging stories for the world.

I have records. Public ones. The SPW website from middle school. The RMS website from high school. They’ve got pictures. They’ve got excerpts. They’ve got newsletters designed in Pages. RMS mentions the Trooper Series. The Expended. The Girl in the Raincoat.

And then in 2023 it all stopped because I entered the convent.

I didn’t write in the convent. I tried, though. There may be a few pages I could find if I tried hard enough. Then there was a short story on St. Dymphna I wrote for my novice buddy.

I didn’t just write it. I drafted it, handwrote the little square pages, added pictures, conscripted a postulant to design the cover, laminated everything, spiral bound it, and ribboned the spiral.

It’s probably still the cutest thing I’ve ever made.

I’m a maker. But I’m not just a maker. I’m a maker whose work is complete only when it meets the world or makes contact with another human being. That is my work and my skyscraper.

So many people tell me to pick a lane. So many people tell me to pour myself into one project instead of many. I don’t resent them for that.

But “many” has been my life for a very long time now.

I took Latin in middle school. I took French in high school. I taught myself bits and pieces of Polish, German, Norwegian, Japanese, Spanish, and Italian on the side. And Morse code.

The Expended was the last thing I wrote before the convent. I composed a (very bad) soundtrack including instrumental pieces for each chapter of Part One. I was making other music, too. Publishing it on MuseScore. I was using my phone camera and the house CD player to make short saint films.

I decided I wanted to learn violin at six. I played the piano from 7-10, then the violin from 10-13, then the viola from 14-19. Now I want to get a keyboard sometime and learn how to compose again.

I crochet. I had to learn it three times before it stuck. I used to knit, too. I hate making big things because they take forever. But I can make a custom scarf that includes a secret message written in Morse code.

People say I’m smart. But there are different kinds of smart, and I can tell you one thing—

Talent doesn’t feel like talent.

Oh, so I’m admitting I’m talented now. Wonderful. Documented. Those affirmative posts you see everywhere have finally gotten to my head. “Architect Author” and all that?

Nah. I’m not only talented, I’m tired of pretending I’m not. And I’m tired of being talented when most people don’t seem to realize what that feels like.

Talent wasn't publishing that book at 13. It was being the glue in a team of 6 schoolgirls long enough for that to happen.

Talent wasn’t coming up with the premise of COGNITO. It was loving the people enough for criticism to hurt.

Talent wasn't entering a screenplay in a scholarship festival that could’ve considerably bumped my career up several headlines in the past year if I had won it.

It was building the alternate bridge that maybe, someday, will get me there anyway.

Unless I stop.

If I stop writing and publishing novels, what happens to my daily life? What happens to Gabrielle Marie Kozak?

She can stop paying for author copies and editing. She can stop spending hours wrestling with KDP and IngramSpark and dancing because someone bought 2 copies this month.

She can stop pulling out her iPad every day on the bus and at work to write. She can stop glaring at Reedsy. She can stop wondering if that local designer is ever going to email her back.

She can stop dutifully looking at the calendar on the first of every month before going to announce yet another irrelevant launch. She can stop drawing fanart of her characters. She can stop making references no one else will ever understand.

She can stop introducing herself as a thriller author. She can pack her business cards away. Or burn them, maybe, if she gets emotional. She can stop plotting apocalyptic novels while her toddler students nap. She can stop decide whether or not she really needs that filing bin for the archive copies of AMP. She can put everything on USB sticks and put them somewhere safe for when she’s 40 or something.

For when the world is ready to give her permission. For when she has time to spend a year or so on one book. For when she can take one of those many concepts and fold it into a book rewritten so many times it forgot its name.

For a time when, maybe, the only place where her name is written is a tombstone.

If I stopped writing tomorrow, I’d get up. Grab breakfast. Walk to the bus stop. Listen to music on the bus. Work an 8-hour shift. Wait for the bus home. Listen to music again. Either go lie in bed for a few hours or actually eat dinner. And at some point, I’d pack up the lock box. The little tips jar I painted. The electric lantern-flashlight I bought for my author table, since I write thrillers, after all. The ARC copy of COGNITO I poured my soul into.

And a part of me would be packed up with them.

It wouldn’t kill me. If it did, it would take years. I survived it in the convent. I could survive it again, even if now I live alone, even if now the silence scares me. Eventually, maybe, I’d appreciate the free time. The extra sleep—if I got anyway. Maybe the numb ache of staring at tiny order numbers would go away someday. Maybe I’d stop staring at the one request I ever received for the COGNITO screenplay.

I don’t think I want to stop. I think I want to maintain my track record of publishing monthly. For at least a year. I think I want to wait and see if maybe, someday, one of my books really will find its place.

But on nights like these? After a day I was too tired to exist?

That’s when I think about stopping.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author