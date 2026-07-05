If you are a young Christian woman, this is for you. If you are an older Christian woman, this is for you. If you are a young or older Christian man, this is for you. If you are a Guardian Angel, sorry; it’s not for you, but I presume you’ll be reading it anyway.

TL;DR: A woman is God’s precious daughter before she is anything else.

I am an author and I am an ex-nun, but I am God’s daughter first. Is it woman’s place to speak? Not in church; but here, I will speak. Perhaps Our Lady would not, but I am not Our Lady; I am her hands and do my best to carry on her work in the world.

Before you see “Our Lady,” my Protestant friends— Before you see “Our Lady” and slam the door behind you, I am not worshipping. I am not proclaiming her beauty. If you want someone to yell at about that, go read True Devotion. If you are a Christian and want to understand one Catholic woman’s perspective on femininity, then stay. I will mention her from time to time. That’s because she’s my Mother and my role model as the Daughter of God the Father, the Mother of God the Son, and the Spouse of the Holy Ghost.

Let me see. Whom else am I going to irritate today? The Novus Ordo, very likely. “Purity culture” as I understand it from several other Substack essays. Feminists, of course. Their opposite extreme. Men? I hope not. Traditional priests? Even less likely.

At the same time: I submit all implications, and interpretations herein to the teaching authority of Holy Mother Church in union with the Apostles and their legitimate line of ecclesialogy. I am not a priest or theologian, and I do not pretend to be. This is intended to be a devotional and inspirational essay for the sake of sharing what I have learned as a traditional religious Sister and as a single laywoman.

And with that, we shall begin.

Let us say you have just died. Your soul has separated from your body and appears now before God’s dread glory. All your sins are present now like horrendous stains on the purest linen. All your good works appear as grains of dust compared to the love and patience God gave you in this life.

Men, Who is your Judge?

God Himself.

Women, Who is your Judge?

Not your husband. Not your father. Not your children.

God Himself.

Let us say you have just been conceived. You are a soul locked inside a tiny body that is unrecognizable as one. You are helpless, utterly dependent on your mother and her love.

Men, Who created your soul and united it to those cells?

God Himself.

Women, Who created your soul and united it to those cells?

God Himself.

Men and women, Who knew from all eternity that you would exist? Who knew the color of your hair, the hue of your eyes, the brightness of your smile? Who knew your IQ and your memory and your vocation?

God Himself.

Life begins and ends with God. Life begins and ends with the soul. Life begins with an act of love and ends in a measurement of love.

At some point in time, purity in a woman’s life has apparently become a socially demographical rating. Either you are asexual, or a crabby religious who dislikes children, or a modern woman whose body belongs to whomever she chooses, or a girl whose heart is her father’s until it is her husband’s, or an abused wife, or a valiant woman. Your history of romantic relationships and experiences before marriage? A data point on your beliefs and your pride. Your stance on pro-life and contraceptives? A weak argument from a woman who has never felt passion.

Because we have reduced humanity to feelings and purity to integrity. Because we have reduced womanhood to status. Because we have reduced femininity to one’s relationship with one’s body.

This is not an essay about when a woman has a right to give her body away. This is not an essay about how or why. This is not an essay centered on patriarchy or matriarchy.

This is an essay about to Whom a woman belongs in her belonging to herself.

There are those who complain that the Ten Commandments are too hard, that they take our freedom, that they deny free will. There are those who complain that the Church is too restrictive and that one should be free to follow Christ however they like. There are those who have the audacity to look at Christ’s bleeding on the Cross and go on to reject the Church He died to create.

The Ten Commandments, however, when viewed correctly, are not restrictions. The Church is not a severe Mother. The Man on the Cross is a Man who dined with publicans and sinners.

They all exist, not to lock us into little boxes, but to give us the freedom to love God as He has loved us.

Chastity, purity, and virginity are all forms of that freedom.

When Our Lord talks about eunuchs in the Gospel, He does not frame virginity as a punishment or as a restriction. He frames it as something to be desired: “He who can take it, let him take it.” That is not even solely about women, or He would have used the feminine pronouns. That is about both men and women, and it is presented as a beautiful thing to make oneself a eunuch for the Kingdom of God; for capacity to sin is never encouraged, but the capacity to make oneself a eunuch for God—when possible—is encouraged.

Notice He does not say, “for men,” “for women,” “for one’s parents.” He says, “for the Kingdom of Heaven.”

When St. Paul discusses virginity (in this case, in reference to women) in his Epistles, He does not frame it as a state of preparation or waiting. He frames it as a capacity: But the woman who is a virgin, her heart is occupied with the things of God, that she may please Him [rephrased]. Not “the woman who is a virgin, her heart belongs to the man she will marry.” Not “the woman who is a virgin, her heart belongs to her father.” Her heart belongs to God.

I am a virgin. Not because I must save my body for a future husband, but because I wish to devote myself to God’s service and to His Mother’s. I was to become a consecrated virgin. I did not leave the convent because I wished to marry, but because God asked it of me—and when God asks you to go without the wedding and the ring, if your heart is truly His, you obey. It is not a sign that I do not love God that I could not take vows last summer. It is a hard, heartbreaking path He asked me to walk for His sake, and one I am happy to walk because He has asked it.

I was raised by a man who insisted a woman was a failure if she was not either a man’s wife or a convent’s inhabitant. I was raised by a man who believed a woman could not remain single; implicitly, that a woman alone could never be whole. My response is that a woman—and a man—is never alone; they are complete in God. And you do not have to be a wife to be complete in your husband and in God. You do not have to be a nun or a sister to be complete in your congregation and in God. You do not even have to be a man’s adult daughter to be always God’s.

I can say that because I am twenty and I am effectively disowned. Because I left two families behind to follow Christ—my biological family and my religious family. Because to be God’s daughter and His only is not to be a feminist or a revolutionary; it is to belong, first of all, to Him.

In the convent, I remember I read a specific book on the religious life written by a man (most are). There was a paragraph somewhere near the end that had me crying in chapel for a good fifteen minutes. I can’t recall the exact wording, but its essence was: A woman is incomplete unless she is a mother, whether she is a mother to her own children or a mother to souls. That cut me to the heart because my soul has always felt strongly that if I cannot exist solely before God, then existence itself is a nightmare. That if God does not love me as He created me, then why did He create me?

Because if God is Love, how could He create woman to know always that she was loved less; because if love is the measurement of worth, and our worth depends on a man, then how are we loved equally?

In other words, if I could never be whole without being a mother—then, intrinsically, what was the purpose of being whole?

That was the question I asked and fought with for months until I managed to learn: I was already whole, and I had been created whole. Because God does not do things by halves. God always gives 100%.

When a man and a woman are joined together in marriage, it cannot be 50% / 50%. It cannot be 75% / 25%. It cannot even be 99% / 1%. Because there is 200% involved. Because there are two wholes involved.

When God became man in order to redeem us, He did not become, let’s say, an angel. He did not infuse His Person into an already created human body. He did not shed only half of His Precious Blood on the Cross. No, He became man totally; and He gave Himself as man, totally. When He comes to us in Holy Communion, He says “This is My Body; This is My Blood.”

God gave Himself 100% for us. We must give ourselves 100% to Him.

A woman is never 50% or 75% of herself “without her man.” She is, from the very beginning, 100% of what God created her to be—His beloved child.

When a woman gives herself to her husband, it is a union. It is not an effacing. She is still the 100% God made her, and she will still stand alone before the Judgment Seat. When a woman gives herself to God, it is a union. It is an incorporation. She is still the 100% God made her, and her one goal is to conform that 100% into His 100%. This is not the goal only of a religious. This is the goal of every person who strives after sanctity. And to strive after sanctity is the duty of any person who wishes to reach Heaven.

I have seen people argue that women’s role is to create children. That women are to raise those children. That that is their glory. Those statements make me sick and it is because of this: No woman can cocreate a child alone. Both man and woman are necessary. The responsibility can never belong to the mother alone. It is the responsibility and the gift of both. It is true that a woman’s body is formed with the capacity for creation. It is not true that that capacity is the core of her essence.

So. Where does modesty come into play? Where does virginity come into play? Why is chastity a virtue so renowned?

Let’s talk about things and people that are expected to be modest. There is the Tabernacle. There are royal and priestly robes. And there are, of course, women. When are those things and people less skirted? When they are at work.

The Tabernacle is opened when the Blessed Sacrament is distributed. The priest removes his robes for manual labor. And, well, the topic of womanly modesty is more nuanced: But that is because, intrinsically, a woman’s work is often different from a man’s.

This is not a sexist approach. This is an approach based on the reality that no woman I know has the dream of working on a construction site. Based on the reality that not many women would physically endure that kind of labor nearly as well as a man. Based on the reality that women are naturally more oriented towards quiet, peaceful occupations than manly trades.

This is not weakness. This is our specialty.

It is not because of sex itself that women are expected to be more clothed than men, because sex existed before Original Sin and it continued to exist afterwards. It is not because of God’s Presence that the Tabernacle is veiled; because before the Fall, God walked with Adam, and there were no Tabernacles and there were no Tabernacle veils. It is because sin blinded us to what is good and true and gave our passions the power to struggle against our intellect. It is because our eyes became too clouded to see God in His glory and, at times, that glory in His creation. But it was not only the woman whom God clothed after the Fall. He clothed Adam also.

So why must we women be more modest?

Why must the Tabernacle be veiled—

and in what sense are women “more of a Tabernacle” in that they must be veiled more than men?

Because that is what some of us were taught. That our bodies are tabernacles of life. If we were taught better, then we were taught that our bodies are a tabernacle of the Holy Ghost.

But that is true for both man and women. Woman is no more Christian than man. Every individual determines his or her own relationship to God by the choices he or she makes.

I wear pants at work and I wear pants on the weekends. I do not, however, wear pants in church. Neither do I wear tight pants or short pants or short skirts at any point in time. Why do I wear pants at work?

Because I am not there to be presented as myself. I am not there to be an approachable woman or a hidden Sister. I am there to change diapers and to keep toddlers from biting each other; toddlers who are not mine but whom it is my job to protect. I do not dress to be recognized and respected by men. I dress to carry out a function, to disappear into a system, to become a part of the institution and its mission.

Sometimes men open the door for me anyway. Sometimes they let me walk through first. I am not there for them. I am there for their children. Because that is my job.

There is a woman in their lives who should be the center of their affection. There is a woman in their lives who is theirs. I am not that woman. And hence I do not dress to attract them or even their attention. That can go both ways—excessive femininity and excessive immodesty. I do not wear pants because I am denying my dignity as a woman. I wear pants because I am putting it away temporarily and becoming a bodyguard and transport human. And occasionally a pair of eyes that must applaud the 6-inch jump.

Why do I wear pants at the library, then? To disappear into the scenery. To sit down in a corner and type away and sip mango smoothie. I am not there to look for a husband. I am there to work.

Does this imply that anyone wearing a skirt is looking for a husband? Obviously not. Young girls wear skirts. Married women wear skirts. But a skirt is worn to acknowledge a woman’s presence and the respect due to her. A skirt is worn to keep a man’s eyes off—not because her body is evil, but because a man’s eyes have no business being there. A man should cover his own body not because it is evil, but because there is no need to plague women’s eyes like that. (Yes. I have feelings on this topic. Explicitly because my father seemed to think he never had to wear a shirt in the home.)

So what am I saying, really? That modest pants help a woman blend in, but modest skirts keep her hidden? Don’t those cancel each other out? Only if you can’t see the nuance.

Psychologically, pants tell a woman and those around her that she is here to work.

Psychologically, a skirt tells a woman and those around her that she is here first as a woman and second for work.

That is what I observe in my own daily life. Because I did not grow up in pants. I grew up in skirts—and leggings underneath them because that was, psychologically, what I felt I needed. The skirt for modesty. And the leggings—for work.

Why don’t nuns wear pants, then? If it is their vocation to be hidden? Because there is a nuance to their hiddenness. They are workers—but they are God’s women first. That is the core of a religious vocation: to be a bride of Christ. Hence we always wear a habit—our wedding garment. Hence, after final vows, we wear a ring to remind us that before our work, before our recreation—we are His. If we were to be paralyzed in a bed for years, we would still be His. The work—or the lack thereof—is only an expression of our love for Him. Because it was not failure or incompletion that took us to the convent. It was love. And it must always be love, every today and every tomorrow.

So who am I—single, unvowed, unmarried? Childless? Family-less? Unpromised, unengaged?

I am a woman. And I am God’s daughter.

And nothing and no one on this earth can take that from me—or give it.

Who are you, fellow women—single, vowed, or married? Childless? Mother of five? Family-less? Widower? Virgin? Engaged?

You are a woman. And you are God’s daughter.

And nothing and no one on this earth can take that from you—or give it.

Men? With daughters. Without them. With wives, without them. With sisters and mothers, without them. You are a man. And you are God’s son.

Never forget that.

Thank you for reading. I’d love to hear your thoughts!

Also, I’m going to be making a website for these kinds of essays on femininity, vocation, and Catholicism! It’s on its way…here! Feel free to pop into the comments with ideas 😉

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, slave of Mary