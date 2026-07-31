Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

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Phoebe 🦦✨🩵's avatar
Phoebe 🦦✨🩵
8h

Hey I like it

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3 replies by Gabrielle Marie Kozak and others
Phoebe 🦦✨🩵's avatar
Phoebe 🦦✨🩵
8h

Oh my . . . 👀😅

I never read horror (well except for some light horror on rare occasions) but this was really well done! I like the atmospheric building dread - honestly that's my favorite kind to read, where nothing actually happens in the story but IT's coming.

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