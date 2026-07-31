Normally, when I write an essay, it is fueled by a a simmering grievance against society or by a passionate desire to share the morning’s inkling of truth. That is why you may frequently see two essays in one afternoon and then puzzle yourself over a week of silence.

Today, however, I open my iPad with no guide other than a blinking cursor and the latest selection of epic cinematic instrumentals.

I can write about craft. I could write an essay I’ve been planning, “Benches and Gates.” I can write about the newest prospect in my secular vocational horizon, something I will probably not decide for the next two years. I can write about Gabrielle Zapata, and I can write about Snow in April.

Or I can write about a speculative downfall of our society into dystopia.

That does seem to be the most enjoyable option.

Welcome, then to a vignette set at a location I visit frequently: my local library.

The rain was only drizzling now, but every sky’s drop splashed into the puddles left from the afternoon’s downpour. The library was quieter than usual—perhaps some patrons had noticed the rain earlier and chosen to remain at home, or perhaps the rain was not the only foreboding element afoot.

Quiet usually meant concentration. Tonight, however, it meant only fear, and Everyn could not understand why.

It wasn’t the temperature. She hadn’t had to pull her jacket out of her backpack. It wasn’t the infrastructure, either; no lights flickered, even if her phone was about twice as slow as usual. A college student sat a couple of tables away as he gravitated between chromebook and notebook and sketch paper. At another table, a woman stretched, nothing visible on her laptop but the screen saver. One man browsed the seed library, athletic tape strapped around his elbow. Children’s books stared at Everyn: The Little Bee, Summer Song, Like the Moon Loves the Sky.

The man with the athletic tape bent down, pulling the fourth drawer open. Everyn didn’t know which seeds were in there, but that didn’t matter, because then he went to the second drawer in the middle set. Not that his seed choices mattered, anyway. They mattered just about as much as everything else did: everything, or nothing.

It depended on how much time was left.

She should not have been able to feel the approach. She knew that, and she didn’t even know the timeline, but if the approach wasn’t the crawly feeling down her spine, then she didn’t know what it was.

And she wasn’t even supposed to know about Them. No one else here did. She was just a teenager, here after freshman college classes. Classes she had failed for the past three months. Classes she had failed since Justin died.

Because Justin had told her before They killed him.

If tonight was the night…

Her backpack was still lying on the chair beside her, the top pocket open. She reached over now to zip it shut. Except she wasn’t done with it, so she snatched her iPad off the bar counter and stuffed it into the laptop sleeve. Then she zipped the bag again.

And then she sat still, because there was nowhere she could go.

Except that looked stupid. So Everyn grabbed her backpack and pulled one strap over her shoulder. Then the other. It was still heavy, but of course it was—her textbooks were still inside. The textbooks she didn’t really need anymore—but her mom would have yelled at her if she’d just dropped out of college.

And so she had flunked her classes for three months instead while every night she lay awake thinking about the pictures Justin had showed her on his phone. Pictures of Them.

She had thought it was cool to have a boyfriend who worked in the biggest robot manufacturing company of the entire North American continent.

Now she knew why Clearance was a thing.

She couldn’t see any of Their lights outside. She didn’t know if she would or if They would come without announcing Their presence. It wasn’t that they needed lights—They used thermal detection to discover their targets. The lights were just for cleanup practicality. Everyn had figured weeks ago that that probably meant there would be survivors.

It was getting dark outside sooner than it usually would have. She didn’t like that, but it didn’t matter because no one cared.

Everyn headed for the door. She could’ve pulled her umbrella off the side of her backpack, but what was the point? Her phone’s cellular data glitched again, and she thought her heart skipped a little beat.

But what if tonight wasn’t the night?

The rain kissed her forehead as she stepped into it; but unlike Justin’s metal-worn fingers, the water only made her hair stick to her skin instead of brushing it out of her eyes. One quick pass across her face with her arm restored her sight, and she found herself on her way to the bus stop. Because if tonight wasn’t the night, she still had to get home; and if it was, then They would find her on the bus anyway.

Minutes passed. The rain kept drizzling. Maybe her textbook on Real Estate was getting wet. Maybe it wasn’t.

She saw Their lights before she saw the bus. And the bus arrived first, but Everyn didn’t get on. Partially because her phone wouldn’t load the payment app. Partly because—well, why? No one else on board knew. No one else would know what was happening when the engine stopped. Maybe the bus would crash. Maybe some people would die from the crash before the Robots killed them twice.

Maybe she would die faster that way and maybe she wouldn’t have to see Them.

Too late. The bus was already starting to go on its way again, the driver maybe a bit annoyed that the girl had been standing there without intending to get on. Maybe he wasn’t annoyed and just wanted to get home before it started to pour again.

The engine quit 500 feet away. All the engines on that section of Doge Street did. Somewhere, someone crashed. Someone else was going in the opposite direction, downhill, and got halfway over the curb before the environment stopped them.

Everyn looked back. At the lights.

They twinkled once, like They could see her. But she knew They couldn’t. Because they didn’t need to.

And that was why she didn’t run.

Apparently my default mode is psychological horror. Would you agree?

At any rate, this is what happens when I sit back because an essay must happen and because it is raining.

I wish you all a good day or night, and may your dreams be the good kind of quiet.

If you’d like to support my fiction and nonfiction, please consider either a paid subscription or a book purchase! I’m a young daycare teacher (and do in fact take the bus) and love few things more than sharing stories.

God bless and Mary keep you,

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, the Architect Author