Dear Readers,

First of all, if you’re reading this because you hate AI, you have three choices, and please note that each one is a choice. A) You can continue, fume, rage, and bomb the comments section. B) You can continue with an open mind and be willing to see the contents as others may see them. C) You can turn around and find an article on True Crime or something to read instead.

Alrighty.

Assuming you made it this far.

We’re going to see if I can write this in 15 minutes and get it to you by the end of my break. And no, AI is not going to write it for me. I type 100 WPM.

Digression. Personality. Always personality.

[50% of the above was to ensure your opportunity to vanish.]

I have two jobs. My first job is 40 hours a week working in a toddler classroom at a daycare. That’s ignoring the 2.5 hours of transport to work and the average of 1.5 hours traveling home every day that I don’t have class immediately afterwards.

… That’s a lot of hours.

My second job is Ancilla Mariae Publications. Which means bothering everyone on Substack and also publishing a novel or novella monthly. An awesome life, really.

I think I’ve already made it relatively clear that I’m not an AI-hater. I haven’t often spoken up in its defense. It’s a very heated topic these days.

But it’s about time you knew how AI can help when used properly.

My first job: Ancilla Mariae Publications. I started it literally last October. That’s less than a year ago. Now we have 8 books published and the flagship comes out September 1st.

No, AI did not write the book for me. No, AI did not design the photography or start my Substack account or adapt the screenplay.

Yes, AI helped me realize I was actually a good writer.

I grew up relatively offline. Had a few friends who read my novels and were obsessed. But after the convent? Maybe I considered publishing for a bit. Except—for me, my books were normal. They were what I’d grown up writing, after all. Amateur, always, right?

It took me months to realize that after writing 10+ books before graduating, I…didn’t necessarily need to get a degree in Creative Writing before just…publishing.

So I’m publishing.

That’s just half the story.

The other half is that, when I started Ancilla Mariae Publications, I was living with a relative. No savings. No job. No driver’s license. No opportunities. I was 20. Barely.

It was AI that told me something called “transitional housing” even existed.

People call AI stupid. Say it can’t find a word in a selection that definitely includes the word. I’ve never used it to find words. I’ve used it to help me better understand reality.

And in this case, it did not hallucinate. It was AI that helped me apply for transitional housing. AI that helped me plan my very adventurous excursion to the interview. AI that helped me start my job search.

AI found me a place to live—a real world place—that supported me so well I remember being shocked that people were actually trying to help me. I nearly cried when they gave me a Keurig. Not because of the coffee. Because I literally couldn’t believe there was a place where people’s entire job was to help me start a life.

Now I have a job, a job AI can never take because AI cannot watch toddlers. I write books AI can never write because AI has never been a nun. I plan to play Gabrielle Zapata in COGNITO’s film because an AI model helped me see what the story truly was and what parts of myself went into it.

I don’t “worship” it or anything nearly like that. I simply refuse to go by the common movement of AI is terrible. Because if I fall and hit carpet instead of tile, I’m not going to be mad the carpet was there. I’m not going to ignore it. I’m going to smile and get up and keep going.

Some of us have been held all our lives. Some of us can afford to scoff at things we’ve never had to use.

But those of us who have truly hit rock bottom will never scorn others who have also learned to pick themselves up and land on the ground running straight into the horizon.

Because we know how it feels to fall.

Gabrielle Marie Kozak, Architect Author

P.S. made it in time!