Why I [happily] flunk Young Writer Quizzes
First off, I’m not angry at this site. Nothing against it.
But I’m posting this article to explain why everyone needs to have their own measurement system.
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I’m an Indie Publisher. I’ve published 4 books in the last 5 months. 2 short stories. 1 short book at 13 under a different penname. Next novel comes out March 1.
But I took this test and came out as …
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